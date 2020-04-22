HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Tom Allen Thrilled Stanford Grad Jovan Swann Chose to Come Home to Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can never have too many quality defensive linemen on a football team, and Jovan Swann's arrival from Stanford as a graduate transfer comes with a huge bonus.

Swann, a former Center Grove High School star, is a fine player in his own right, and he'll also be a perfect fit in that D-line room because that's a group full of young talent. 

His leadership skills will come in handy, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Wednesday. It was his first opportunity to talk about him since Swann signed with the Hoosiers

"He's a young man that will help our defense, because he's just a really good football player. He will make an impact right away,'' Allen said. "But what I am very excited about his leadership. We have a very young room with a lot of talent. He'll have the courage and confidence to verbally lead that room.

"I think that's something that he will bring to us, and his production, you can never have enough good defensive linemen in this league. He's a grown man, has a mature body type for sure being a senior, and he's coming in here ready to play.

Swann was a state champion at Center Grove and the 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman  graduated from Stanford with a degree in human biology. He'll be in the Kelley School of Business MBA Management program and will have one year of eligibility remaining.  

"He's just such a huge addition to our team for a variety of reasons,'' Allen said. "He's a tremendous, high-character young man with strong leadership skills. He's a graduate from Stanford University from Center Grove High School, just thirty minutes up the road here. 

"We really worked hard to recruit him once he made the decision to be a grad transfer, and getting an Indiana kid to come home and finish out here close to family is pretty awesome. I'm really excited about Jovan Swann and his addition to our football program.''

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Allen: 'There's Still More Questions Than Answers' on Football Future

Indiana coach Tom Allen and his staff are doing all they can to keep their players as prepared as possible for a fall football season, but there's still a lot of unanswered questions.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Assistant Steve McClain Rejoins Tom Crean at Georgia

Steve McClain left Indiana in 2015 to become the head coach at UIC, but was fired in March after five seasons. He is joining Tom Crean's staff at Georgia.

Tom Brew

Indiana Alters Football Season Ticket Policy Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Indiana gives fans more time to made decisions on season tickets, guarantees refunds through the school if games are canceled, and lowers the down payment due.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Dr. Larry Rink on Big Ten's New Infectious Diseases Task Force

The Big Ten Conference is looking to some of its best medical minds to help make decisions on how best to handle events in the league during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Offensive Linemen Hurt Most by Missing Spring Practice

It's the one position group that really counts on working together, so Indiana's offensive line is trying to make do despite missing almost all of spring practice.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana RB Ronnie Walker Jr. Transferring to Virginia

Stuck behind Stevie Scott and Sampson James on Indiana's running back depth chart, Ronnie Walker Jr. is looking for a fresh start at his home-state school, the University of Virginia.

Tom Brew

Father of Purdue Basketball Player Brandon Newman Dies of COVID-19

Ronald Newman was a decorated police officer in the city of Chicago. He was hospitalized late last month and died this weekend. His son, Brandon, is a freshman basketball player at Purdue.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Readers' Final Grades on Indiana Aren't Much Different

One of the greatest things about Indiana's fan base is that they're always willing to share their opinions, and it's no different through our "Final Grades' series.

Tom Brew

by

Aaroneous_Monk

NCAA's Adjustment of Eligibility Requirements Might Ease Path for Lander to Indiana

With the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting the school year, the NCAA loosed its guidelines on Friday for incoming freshman to become eligible, and that might be good news for athletes looking to graduate early.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Final Grades: Armaan Franklin Fights Through Freshman Growing Pains

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin had some magical moments during his freshman year with the Hoosiers, but there is still plenty of room for improvement going forward.

Tom Brew