Curt Cignetti Wants More From Indiana Wide Receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has progressed from appearing in four games in 2022, to an 18-catch season in 2023 to 28 receptions in 2024.
Not too shabby. Cooper played a big role in Indiana’s College Football Playoff season. He was quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s primary deep threat. He amassed 594 yards in those 28 receptions and averaged a Big Ten-best 21.2 yards per catch. He also had seven touchdown catches.
In addition, Cooper led the Hoosiers in average depth of target at 16, according to Pro Football Focus. Average depth of target measures how far downfield a receiver is when catching the ball.
Cooper is back for more in 2025, part of a talented wide receiver corps that also returns Elijah Sarratt and E.J. Williams. And he has an accurate deep thrower in Fernando Mendoza to deliver passes to him.
Cooper wants to make sure he continues his upward climb, and coach Curt Cignetti wants to see improvement just as much – if not more.
Cignetti pulled no punches in a press conference Thursday in terms of what he expects from Cooper.
“Omar Cooper's got the ability to be an outstanding football player. He's got to do it day out, play in and play out,” Cignetti said. “He's got to get rid of the inconsistency, set higher standards for himself, and have the discipline and commitment to achieve his goals and become what he wants to be. The talent’s there, the flashes are there.”
Cignetti wasn’t done. He clearly believes in Cooper’s ability, and the production suggests Cooper can be very good. But Cignetti was not subtle in talking about traits that might hold the Indianapolis native back if he doesn’t adjust.
“I've got very high expectations for him. I've been around some really good receivers. You know, it's year 44 (for Cignetti) and he could be one of those kinds of guys. But you got to be able to count on guys, day in, day out, play in, play out, right? Can't be up and down,” Cignetti said.
Cooper seems committed to blazing the trail that Cignetti believes he can negotiate. He’s committed to improving his craft. By the time you get to Cooper’s career stage? It’s about honing the details rather than mastering the basics.
“At the receiver position, there is so much you can learn. Right now, I’m focused on top of the routes and getting better getting out of the routes,” Cooper said. “Then, also, just learning the defensive schemes so when I am out there, I am not just loose in the mind trying to understand [what the defense is doing] and know what works best against that defense.”
Cooper feels confident he can reach the level Cignetti expects him to reach. A big part of that will be his synergy with Mendoza. So far, Indiana’s receivers have sung Mendoza’s praises. Cooper was no different.
“We are still trying to build that connection. Fernando is learning the offense really well and just starting [to see everything click],” Cooper said. “The difference [between Fernando and Kurtis Rourke], I wouldn't say much. They are both really good quarterbacks.”
Cooper said he’s trying to get as many reps in with Mendoza as possible to create that bond between quarterback and receiver.
He has to. Cooper knows he has to be on-task and committed to getting better. The main upstairs is watching … and he expects more.
“Can't be a guy that flashes on home games or the end of the game. Part of that is maturity ... growing up. He is not a young guy anymore, right? So I think Omar can be as good as he wants to be and 98% of it is between his ears,” Cignetti said.
