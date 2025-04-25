Versatile Defensive Back Kasmir Hicks Commits To Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – So far with its growing Class of 2026 set of recruits, Indiana has received commitments from out-of-state players.
On Friday, Indiana got a commitment from closer to home.
Kasmir Hicks, who has starred at Indianapolis-based Decatur Central, made a verbal commitment to play football at Indiana starting in 2026. Hicks confirmed his decision on his social media feeds.
Hicks played both ways for Decatur Central, but he is being recruited as a cornerback.
According to On3Sports.com, Hicks is a three-star player and the No. 1 rated player in Indiana.
Hicks, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, has played at the varsity level for Decatur Central since 2023. Hicks had four interceptions for the Hawks in 13 games, two of them returned for touchdowns. He had a total of 32 tackles.
Hicks also played on the offensive side and was a versatile talent. He had 54 catches for 877 yards and 13 touchdown catches. He also rushed for 479 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per carry, and had five rushing touchdowns.
Hicks was also a dangerous special teams threat. He averaged an astounding 48.8 yards on kick returns and returned two for touchdowns. Hicks also averaged 20.3 yards on punt returns.
Schools that were interested in Hicks included Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
Hicks is the fourth player committed to Indiana from the class of 2026. On Thursday, Indiana got a commitment from Baltimore area defensive tackle Rodney White. Earlier this week, Indiana got a commitment from Columbus, Ohio-based running back/linebacker Henry Ohlinger.
In February, offensive lineman Sam Simpson, from River Falls, Wis., committed to the Hoosiers.
