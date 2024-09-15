WATCH: Indiana Fans, Players and Coaches Celebrate After The Hoosiers Defeated UCLA 42-13
PASADENA, Calif. - On a beautiful day and night in the iconic Rose Bowl stadium, Indiana's football team enjoyed one of its biggest road wins in its long Big Ten history as the Hoosiers rolled to a 42-13 win over UCLA on Saturday.
Indiana dominated from the start, taking an early 14-0 lead as the Hoosiers would only briefly be bothered by the Bruins during the contest.
It was the largest margin of victory in a Big Ten road game for Indiana since 2001. Naturally, the Indiana fans, players and coaches wanted to soak it all in after the game ended.
Before we get to the videos, I wanted to post this picture as the second half began in Pasadena. What a gorgeous vista to watch a game in. I've been blessed to watch college football in a few iconic venues, but the Rose Bowl takes the cake. In addition, the staff there was top notch and everything was first class all the way.
Indiana dominated the game to the point where the media could leave the press box without much fear of missing anything with five minutes to go in the game. We're fortunate to get field access, so I took this short video of Indiana fans celebrating for the TV cameras on the south end of the Rose Bowl.
Apologies for using X links. Due to a technical problem, I can't embed the videos directly.
Shortly afterwards, I wanted to get the iconic Rose Bowl scoreboard in a shot as Indiana fans celebrated a dominant victory. The Indiana fans were mostly congregated on this side of the field, but the sizable contingent of cream-and-crimson fans were sprinkled throughout the Rose Bowl. Attendance was 47,811 for UCLA's home opener.
Here's the real fun part. Indiana's players come off the field triumphant after the victory as Indiana fans pay tribute to their heroes above the Indiana tunnel.
Among the many Hoosiers who are prominently featured: JoJo Johnson (3), Tyrique Tucker (95), Carter Smith (65), Isaiah Jones (46), co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunsari, Josh Sangunietti (19), Bray Lynch (74), C.J. West (8), Elijah Sarratt (13), Myles Price (4) and Miles Cross (19).
Finally, after he did his postgame television interview on the field. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti faces the adoring fans who chanted his name in the wake of the Hoosiers' dominant victory.
Indiana football has enjoyed few nights quite like this one. To earn such an emphatic win in an iconic venue is just the cherry on top of the sundae.
There's a long ways to go in the season and Indiana does has things to clean up. There were too many penalties, even if you taken into account some of the targeting and personal fouls that may have been questionable. A better offense than what UCLA possesses might give Indiana issues. The Hoosiers were pretty good offensively, but not flawless.
All quibbles for another day. Indiana fans will always mark Sept. 14, 2024 as one of the most fun days they've had watching Hoosier football. The bandwagon should start to fill up now - the Hoosiers have earned that level of enthusiasm.
Farewell from a memorable night in California. Things are looking good for the Hoosiers.
