WATCH: Miles Cross One-Handed Catch Sets Up Justice Ellison Touchdown; Indiana Leads UCLA 21-0
It's been all-Indiana at the Rose Bowl so far.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw two passing touchdowns on Indiana's first two drives, and then it was running back Justice Ellison's turn.
On first and goal, Ellison was initially behind the line of scrimmage, but he didn't give up. Ellison powered through the UCLA defense with help from his offensive line to give Indiana a 21-0 lead over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
The touchdown was set up by a one-handed catch from Miles Cross for 33 yards. Cross has become known for one-handed catches early in his Indiana career, having made one in Week 1 against Florida International, too.
Ellison leads the Hoosiers with 23 rushing yards on six attempts. Rourke is 14 for 21 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Cross has four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
For updates on the game, follow our live blog written by Todd Golden HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- AVAILABILITY REPORT: Indiana listed three players out for Saturday's game against UCLA. CLICK HERE
- STORIES OF THE 1968 ROSE BOWL: Harold Mauro and Ken Kaczmarek were key players on the Indiana football team that made the program’s lone Rose Bowl appearance in 1968. They talked exclusively with Indiana Hoosiers On SI this week, leading up to Indiana’s Big Ten opener against UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA'S TRAVEL SCHEDULE: Coach Curt Cignetti detailed his approach to cross-country travel on Thursday night. CLICK HERE
- GAME DAY PREDICTION AND KEYS FOR UCLA: Take a look at our three keys and game prediction for the UCLA game. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: UCLA also has a new coach and is going through the acclimation process. CLICK HERE.
- OPENING LINE: Indiana is a slight favorite over UCLA in its Big Ten opener at the Rose Bowl. CLICK HERE
- GOING TO CALIFORNIA: Read about Indiana's football adventures in the Golden State. CLICK HERE.
- ACCLIMATION TO ASSIMILATION: With any team that has a new coach, the hope is that the team has a smooth transition to the new way of doing things. James Madison transfers Mikail Kamara and Elijah Sarratt feel that’s close to being reality for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- ROMANCE OF THE ROSE BOWL? Indiana coach Curt Cignetti isn't really feeling it as the Hoosiers approach their Big Ten opener. CLICK HERE.