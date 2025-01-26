WATCH: Curt Cignetti Speaks to Assembly Hall Crowd During Maryland Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team hosted a crucial game Sunday against Maryland. But the Hoosiers' football team got some shine during a break in action.
Head coach Curt Cignetti, flanked by dozens of his players, walked out to half court during the under-16 timeout of the first half. Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher held the Old Brass Spittoon, which the Hoosiers claimed after beating Michigan State. Several players wore College Football Playoff merchandise to represent Indiana's 11-2 season, the most wins in program history.
Greeted by a standing ovation, Cignetti shared a message with the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd Sunday afternoon.
"Alright, on behalf of the team, first off we would like to thank everyone for their tremendous, over-the-top support last season. Great job," Cignetti said. "Look, there's no doubt we accomplished a lot of firsts. But I want everyone to be clear that we are not satisfied. We're full throttle right now on the '25 season. Look let's be loud today. Go IU!"
Watch the full video below.
During the timeout, Indiana displayed a graphic on the video board showing that the Indiana football spring game will take place at noon ET on April 19 at Memorial Stadium.
