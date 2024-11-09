WATCH: Kurtis Rourke Throws Beautiful Touchdown Pass to Elijah Sarratt Against Michigan
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt connected for a 36-yard touchdown, giving the Hoosiers a 14-3 lead over Michigan in the second quarter.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and Elijah Sarratt have built quite the connection this season.
Rourke transferred to Indiana from Ohio University, and Sarratt was one of 13 James Madison transfers to follow coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington. After their latest completion, Sarratt and Rourke have generated 38 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns.
Sarratt beat his defender, Rourke lofted the ball perfectly to Sarratt in stride for a 36-yard touchdown.
Rourke entered the game tied for first in the nation with Miami quarterback Cam Ward with a 91.6 total QBR, per ESPN.
