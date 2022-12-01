WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Scores First Basket Against North Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana needs this version of Jalen Hood-Schifino in order to reach its full potential.

The five-star freshman guard thought about taking a 3-pointer after Trayce Jackson-Davis kicked the ball outside. Instead, Hood-Schifino ripped through and took two dribbles to the short corner. He pulled up and drained a mid-range jumper over North Carolina guard Caleb Love for the first basket of the game.

Hood-Schifino entered the game with his fair share of struggles shooting the ball in the first six games of his Indiana career. He's shooting 33.3 percent from the field to start the year, but started Wednesday's matchup 3-for-3 with a 3-pointer, leading all scorers with seven points early on.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Piscataway, N.J. to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Rutgers is off to a 5-1 start with wins over Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass Lowell, Rider and Central Connecticut State and a 72-66 loss at Temple on Nov. 18.

