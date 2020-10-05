SI.com
HoosiersNow
Week 6 AP Poll: Clemson Still No. 1, Indiana Gets 1 Vote, Minnesota Joins Top 25

Tom Brew

The Associated Press college football keeps coming out every Sunday, but it's hard to really gauge its accuracy with several conferences still not playing. Clemson remains No. 1 and there are now five Big Ten teams that are ranked, but with the Big Ten not hitting the field until Oct. 24, what does it really mean.

For instance, weird things to do happen. Ohio State, without playing a game, went from four first-place votes to two this week. 

And some AP voters are doing their poll differently from others. Once the Big Ten announced it was going to have a fall season, their teams were eligible to be ranked again. But not everyone is doing so. College football analyst Brett McMurphy of The Stadium, for instance, tweeted out his ballot on Sunday and it didn't include ANY Big Ten teams. He said he won't add them to their ballot until they play in three weeks.

Screen Shot 2020-10-05 at 7.11.07 AM

In any case, there are changes worth noting this week. Minnesota moved into the top-25, grabbing the last spot. That's five Big Ten teams, plus two more getting votes, Iowa and Indiana.

Here is the Associated Press top-25 for Week 6, released Oct. 4, with first-place votes and total votes:

  1. Clemson Tigers (52 first-place votes, 1,536)
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide (8 first-place votes, 1,488)
  3. Georgia Bulldogs (1,380)
  4. Florida Gators (1,340)
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1,239)
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes (2 first-place votes, 1,165)
  7. Miami Hurricanes (1,48)
  8. North Carolina Tar Heels (944)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (935)
  10. Oklahoma State Cowboys (919)
  11. Cincinnati Bearcats (895)
  12. Oregon Ducks (786)
  13. Auburn Tigers (731)
  14. Tennessee Volunteers (717)
  15. BYU Cougars (661
  16. Wisconsin Badgers (619)
  17. LSU Tigers (478
  18. SMU Mustangs (393)
  19. Virginia Tech Hokies (391)
  20. Michigan Wolverines (350)
  21. Texas A&M Aggies (330)
  22. Texas Longhorns (228)
  23. Louisiana Ragin' Caguns (216)
  24. Iowa State Cyclones (215)
  25. Minnesota Golden Gophers (145)

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, Ole Miss 18, NC State 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1.

Dropped from rankings: UCF 11, Mississippi State 16, Oklahoma 18, Pittsburgh 24, Memphis 25.

