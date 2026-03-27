What Curt Cignetti Said After Indiana's First Spring Football Practice

Coming off a national championship season, Indiana held its first spring football practice Thursday in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers added a few new coaches, along with 17 incoming transfers and 22 freshmen ahead of coach Curt Cignetti's third season in 2026.

Here's everything Cignetti said in his first press conference of the spring.

Opening statement

Cignetti: "Day one is in the books and day two is coming up Saturday, and I thought we moved around pretty well and the drill organization was good, which is what I had my eye on. When you've got that many new guys it's sort of your practice standards and the things that you preach that are important to you about playing winning football. So there was some good, some bad, some ugly as always, and every day we want to get better."

On new strength and conditioning coach Tyson Brown...

Cignetti: "I've gotten great feedback from the players and staff, too, on him. Actually after my first year at Elon I lost my strength guy. He was engaged and had to go back to Massachusetts with his wife, or wife to be, and [I] hired Tyson, who was the number two guy at Washington State for [Mike] Leach. He was on the job three weeks, and his wife and kids put everything in a U-Haul and drove cross country to Elon [in] Burlington, North Carolina. They were 20 miles out when Mike Leach lost his strength guy to the Chicago Bears and called Tyson and offered him the job, making about four times more money, and our kids at Elon loved him. He was interested in the job coming back, and I knew him, and he got good reviews, so he's done a nice job."

On the changes to Indiana's offseason calendar after playing into late January...

Cignetti: "We made some adjustments because we played our last game on January 19th, so we didn't start training the veterans, returning veterans, for a couple weeks. We gave them some extra time off. Last year we started spring football practice before spring break, so we're starting later. We've tried to get a blow in there, so to speak, and still get right on the new guys and get the young guys involved as quickly as possible, too. I think it's been a nice balance. I mean, the biggest challenge right now, to be quite honest with you, is we have 49 defensive players out there right now. We've got some pretty good depth at some positions. We have 33 on offense right now. We've got seven guys out for spring ball. At least five of them we're counting on to contribute, many of them start. Good players. So we're short right now on the offensive linemen, and we've got three guys at tight end that are out for the spring. One of the young tight ends was flexed out his whole high school career, so I'll count him as a half. We've got one and a half tight ends and 11 and a half offensive linemen, and we're rolling through groups. Defensively we have 18 defensive linemen, between D-ends, D-tackles, good young players, good old players, and we're playing three groups. So do the math. But the most important thing is we get our work in, and if we've got to move a guy or two over to offense to help us get the work in so we can keep developing as a football team, we will."

On the linebacker position group...

Cignetti: "It's too early to –– I can tell you this for sure, [Rolijah Hardy] and Bones are back, Isaiah Jones, and they played winning football and they're going to be two leaders on our team. We're excited about them. We've got some veterans returning and we've got some young guys that we're excited about. It'll be interesting to see how the competition between the returning older guys that are looking to play more minutes and the young guys that have promise, how that plays out."

On how the new freshmen and transfers have met Indiana's standard...

Cignetti: "I think we've had a good offseason, and now this is the important part in terms of putting it between the white lines. Understanding the standard, the expectation level, the accountability, doing the things that we preach that led to winning football games and not doing the things that lose football games. So this is important. I feel like we probably have more work to do with this group than the first two teams, simply because there's so many that we don't have a one, two, three-year relationship with, whereas even the first year there were quite a few we knew very well. But they've trained well. The reports have all been good. Now we've got to develop them, which is a big part of this game. Now, I put the portal guys and the high school guys kind of in different categories because a lot of the portal guys are 21, 22 years old, and they've been around the block once or twice, and the young guys are 17, 18 and have gone to college for the first time in January, and they don't know they don't know. But we've got some returners that forgot what they knew. I mean, we're building a house from the group up again, right? We've got to have that edge and be humble and hungry. We've got a number of portal guys that appear to be in position to really help us, but after one practice and without watching tape, it's really hard to say who and how many."

On quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri returning to Indiana...

Cignetti: "Well, I think you evolve every year, not only schematically but maybe in our processes, and we've evolved, certainly. Tino's first order of business was to learn the new stuff we did because there's things that we did last year that we didn't do before, and there's things that we're not doing that we did two years ago. Then we'll recreate some things again this year. There's certainly some things that Chandler [Whitmer] did with [Fernand] Mendoza, I thought, that really helped his development –– the virtual reality technology, for one. That's something that we're still doing, and I think it really helps a quarterback's processing."

On what improving after a 16-0 national championship season looks like...

Cignetti: "Well, that's over, okay. You can't really improve on 16-0. Because there were 16 games and you won every one of them. What you can improve on is your day-to-day consistency and the tools in your toolkit and the things you do to help guys become the best they can be, because even when you win games, there's a lot of plays you'd love to have back, there's a lot of calls you'd love to have back, there's missed assignments that hurt you. Those are things you tend to focus on that you need to improve on. But right now, all we're going to try to do is get as much juice, squeeze as much juice out of this group as we can this spring and take them as far as we can."

On players stepping up to replace key players who graduated...

Cignetti: "Yeah, it's awful early. We've got a good core nucleus of guys returning that are going to be good leaders on this football team that are seniors. We've got some guys that are juniors that could be good leaders. There's always some new portal guys that are good leaders. It's important, and it grows during the spring, but then it really starts to flourish in fall camp and in season. We're early here, but we're going to be in good shape."

On incoming transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh...

Cignetti: "Two years of production at Michigan State. I remember we played Maryland early in the year and they did, too, and saw that tape and he made some big plays in that game. I didn't love those gold shoes he came out in today. He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don't know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State. That was before practice started. That was a wake-up call. But he's really worked hard, done a great job for us."

On getting a chance to relax on vacation this offseason...

Cignetti: "Yeah we did. We absolutely did."

On the fastest he's ever driven a car...

Cignetti: "I can't tell you the truth. But I bought a new Audi SQ8 the first summer I was employed here from down the road there, and that thing has got a lot of horsepower in it. One night within the first couple weeks that we owned it, my wife and I were returning from Ohio to see our son and there was nobody on the highway. ... This was the summer of 24 ... I would not be setting a godo example for the young people that need to, but I idled it down pretty quick. But it's got a little juice in it. But I'm going to put the pedal to the metal when they tell me to in Indy."