What Indiana Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said Following Loss to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indiana football dropped its fifth game in a row to Rutgers, who defeated the Hoosiers 24-17. Quarterback Connor Bazelak addressed the loss following the game.

Bazelak completed 23-of-41 passes for 210 yards and one interception. He had one rushing touchdown to put the Hoosiers up 14-0 in the first quarter before Rutgers' offense came back swinging in the second.

Read Bazelak's full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

On starting off well but not keeping the momentum...

BAZELAK: "To be honest, Rutgers, first drive, they were playing a bunch of quarters, playing soft allowing us to get quick, easy throws and then they really just started playing man.

We got to be able to win our one-on-one matchups. Obviously Cam (Camper) going down was difficult for the offense, but we got to find ways to make plays. They really started covering us one-on-one matchups, a little bit of some soft stuff later on."

On if it was a part of the plan for Bazelak to be a ball carrier...

BAZELAK: "That wasn't necessarily a focus throughout the week. The defensive ends were crashing, so I had to pull the ball a couple times."

On the pick 6...

BAZELAK: "We were trying to call a shot play. I took the snap, and there was a guy in my face. I thought I was in the end zone, so I was just trying to get rid of the ball."

On Jaylin Lucas...

BAZELAK: "Yeah he's awesome. He's great with the ball in his hands. He needs to be on the field more."

On if Bazelak has any input on who should be on the field...

BAZELAK: "I think that's more the coaches. They're able to see what you can do on the field, and I have to trust that they're going to put the best players on the field, so that's part of my job and why I'm a player. They coach for a reason. I play the game and do my job."