Here's What Kirk Herbstreit Said on College GameDay

There is a lot going on in college football on Saturday, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had plenty to say on ESPN's three-hour College GameDay show. Here's the best of what the game's top analyst said.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kirk Herbstreit is a former Ohio State quarterback and a proud alum. So the ESPN analyst had a lot to say Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay after the Buckeyes' game with Illinois was canceled.

This is the second game the Buckeyes have missed, and now their hopes of winning the Big Ten and making the playoffs are in jeopardy.

"I think Ohio State is still trying to get their arms around the situation, and where it's headed,'' Herbsreit said. "I know starting today, they're going to be away from the facilities for 10 days, much like Wisconsin faces. Remember, the Big Ten has different protocols than other conferences. That's a 21-day thing where you're down in the Big TenOhio State looks like a team that's going to miss two, maybe three games.

"I think the reality is we all collective look at Ohio State as a top-four team in the country, but if they're only playing four or five games and others are playing nine or 10 games.

They need to play Michigan State, they need to play Michigan and they need to get to Indianapolis. If they don't do that, I can't see how the committee can put them in. ''

Herbstreit also took Maryland as his "Super Dog'' pick and said "Maryland is sneaking around and I think they might even win outright.'' David Pollack also took Maryland as his "Super Dog,'' but Herbstreit did pick Indiana to win, but close. Lee Corso said it would be "a real close one, too.''

Celebrity guest picker Joe Namath picked Maryland to win outright. Desmond Howard picked the Hoosiers "in a close one.''

Here's what else he has to say:

— on Northwestern try to go 6-0 for the first time since 1962:

"Now they've got to deal with that bull's eye, and Pat Fitzgerald's experience will really come into play here. The Ohio State news impacts them more than anybody. They could win out and play Indiana in the Big Ten championship. If they win out, dare to dream in Evanston.

— on Notre Dame winning again:

"When you watch Notre Dame, it's a different feel from teams in the past. Watching them play, I think Notre Dame is the most complete team in the country, better than Alabama, better than Clemson. I going to vote them No. 1 next week.''

— on Penn State's putrid 0-5 start:

"James Franklin talked about the turnovers. They're minus-9 on the season, and they've been minus in every game. They're at Michigan today, but are they still invested? Do they still want to compete and get their first win today?

— On Iowa State leading the Big 12:

"Is it just me, or do you want to play for Matty Campbell. Sign me up. If things work out, that Oklahoma-Iowa State rematch is something. Oklahoma isn''t the same team that lost to Iowa State before.

— On Tom Herman's trouble at Texas

"I think Texas, Michigan and USC all remind me of the same thing. As soon as there's one sign of trouble, it's not we'll endure this, it's 'Let's get rid of them.'' Texas has been dealing with this for a long time. Tom Herman is dealing with it. Jim Harbaugh is dealing with it and Clay Helton is dealing with it. 2009 was their last great team.''

— On Nick Saban missing Alabama's game with Auburn:

"If he was out all week, it would be very different, but he has been there. Nick Saban has been able to be involved all week, and keep everything in line, so they'll be fine. (Steve Sarkisian) is a proven coach, he's following the order of Nick Saban the entire week, so I don't think it will be significant in this game at all."