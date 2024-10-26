What Quarterback Tayven Jackson Said After Indiana's 31-17 Win Over Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tayven Jackson stepped in for Kurtis Rourke, who's out with a thumb injury, as Indiana's starting quarterback on Saturday against Washington.
Jackson helped No. 13 Indiana defeat Washington 31-17 and improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play. The redshirt sophomore quarterback completed 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing six times for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Here the video and transcript of Jackson talking to reporters postgame.
On his emotions about starting today's game with College GameDay in town...
Jackson: "Yeah, first of all, I just want to give glory to God. He's blessed me with this opportunity to go out there and be the guy and lead the team, and I'm just very proud of my team for winning the ball game.
On if he was nervous or felt different from when he started last season...
Jackson: "Yeah, I don't get a, you know, first couple of games, then you really get into the season. So I just pride myself and coach Tino prides ourselves on when the next guy, when the guy goes down the next guy stands up, and I was ready for that opportunity. I feel like, as a team, we did a good job."
On how the game plan adjusted based on what Washington did...
Jackson: "Yeah, we were thinking that defense was going to give us a one-high, man-to-man look, and they didn't. They did a lot of zone, so we were just focused on RPOs and running the ball. We were running the ball well and our o-line did very good, so we were just going to keep attacking, keep attacking. We were up, so there was no need to get really into the play call."
On how he became more comfortable as the game went on...
Jackson: "Yeah, again, it's been a while since I started a game. I think the last start was about Michigan, so just wanted to get out there and feel comfortable, feel loose, and my teammates did an unbelievable job of giving me confidence all week. My coaches, I felt so much confidence that they had confidence in me. So other than that, I just went out there and just played football."
On advice he got leading up to the game from...
Jackson: "I think you want me to say my brother. But no, my brother texted me and said good luck. He knows what it is. I asked for advice from my uncle, he's a coach. My dad was a player. And then coach Tino and Kurt [Rourke], I just asked, if I get this look, what do I do and blah, blah, blah. That's what I did."
On how he evaluated his performance...
Jackson: "I feel like it could be a lot better throwing the ball. Reads could be a lot faster. But again, it's the first game, but you know, I'm just glad we got the win."
On completing passes despite Washington giving a different defensive look...
Jackson: "Yeah, our receivers did an unbelievable job of getting open. I didn't feel any pressure today. We got the best o-line in the country, so kudos to them. They did an amazing job."
On how much he worked with Kurtis Rourke this week...
Jackson: "He was getting – I was working with him a lot. He's always in the meeting rooms, just picking his brain a little bit. He's an older guy, so I just picked his brain a little bit. Like if I saw this look, where would I go, but we do a good job of all talking together as a quarterback room."
On what has led to the offensive line's improvement...
Jackson: "I think it's just our mentality. Coach Cig, our culture. We got the same o-line, except for Trey [Wedig]. But I think coach Bostad does a great job, and those guys are hungry to get wins."
On his touchdown to Omar Cooper...
Jackson: "I saw a cover zero look, and I knew I had my backside dig. Coop's a guy that is an elite receiver, and I just kind of gave him a chance, just threw the ball out there and he did the rest."
On his touchdown run...
Jackson: "Yeah, I was just reading that d-end all game. Sometimes I could have pulled it, sometimes I shouldn't have pulled it. But that just goes with seeing the game more and feeling more comfortable."
On the offensive line's performance...
Jackson: "Yeah, the offensive line, what I said, I think they're the best in the country. I think Mike [Katic] does a good job of ID'ing calls. Again, I just feel so comfortable back there. They give me so much confidence."
On running backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton...
Jackson: "Yeah, I feel like we have the best groups in college football. Justice, that was one of my MVPs. He got things going when we needed him. He runs super hard. He practices super hard. I'm so proud of him, and I feel super confident when he's back there, and all the other running backs too."
On the importance of playing last week as he prepared for this week...
Jackson: "I think it was important. I just, again, Kurtis went down and I had to step up. Next guy up, and I already had confidence in myself, and my teammates had confidence because I did go with them, with the ones, during the spring. So I just went out there and just played football, trusted the guys and had confidence in the guys and threw it around."
