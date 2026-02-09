Sam Darnold Champions Former OC Klint Kubiak As New Raiders Coach

Right after the Seahawks won Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed that he will become the new head coach of the Raiders. It was previously reported that the two sides reached an agreement, but it couldn’t become official until Seattle’s season was over.

During a locker room interview amid the celebrations, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was asked by Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein what he would tell Las Vegas about his soon to be former OC. He had only positive things to say about Kubiak.

“They’re getting a great person, first and foremost,” Darnold said. “A great offensive mind. And someone who’s just very honest. ... He’s going to hold everyone to a very high standard.”

Kubiak has plenty of NFL experience in his pocket as he prepares to take on his first head coaching role in Las Vegas. He’s the son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, for starters. He has served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Saints and Seahawks. In 2025, he helped Seattle’s offense rank third in points per game (28.4) while calling a system that turned wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba into the Offensive Player of the Year and former NFL draft bust Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl champion.

Kubiak will now lead the Raiders, who finished 2025 with a record of just 3–14 and hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

