Unbothered by Heisman Talk, Fernando Mendoza Sets Indiana Football TD Record
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For Indiana football's first six home games, Fernando Mendoza had no clue where his family sat inside Memorial Stadium.
That changed Saturday in the No. 2 Hoosiers' 31-7 victory over Wisconsin. Before the game, Mendoza glanced toward one of the stadium's upper sections and saw a wealth of family members who'd made the trip from Miami to watch him play.
"When I was able to see them, it gave me an overwhelming sense of emotion that I'm so proud to be able to play for them," Mendoza said. "They're my why, especially my mom. They're my why, and to see that, it's so special to me.
"It helps me get ready for the game and to put my best ability forward and to show that it's bigger than myself, it's for the team, it's for my family, and it's for Hoosier Nation."
Mendoza proceeded to go 22-for-24 passing for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He set the program record with 30 touchdown passes despite playing all four quarters only five times this season.
And yet, Mendoza, one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners, wants none of the credit.
"It feels great, but what a culmination of everything," Mendoza said. "All rushing success, passing success, and everything we've had this year. I mean, that's not a player stat. It's more of a team and passing stat. I mean, think about all the receivers that we've spread the ball out to.
"I mean, that's really an offensive passing stat itself. I'm just so proud of those guys. We still have a lot of season left, so we've got to keep on going."
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti agreed with Mendoza's assessment, noting it's "a team effort" that doesn't happen by oneself. Nevertheless, it's another gold star to Mendoza's resume, which keeps adding Heisman-branded highlights by the game.
Each of Mendoza's touchdown passes went to different receivers. He found sophomore receiver Charlie Becker in the left corner of the endzone in the first half, and he dished second-half touchdowns to redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and senior tight ends Riley Nowakowski and Holden Staes.
Cignetti said Mendoza, who transferred from Cal last winter, has benefitted from the guidance of quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer and has "come such a long way" since arriving in Bloomington.
"I can't say enough about the job he's done in terms of dedicating himself to the process of improvement and that Chandler Whitmer has done also in accelerating his development," Cignetti said postgame. "I still think that he's barely scratched the surface of his potential. I think that much of him.
"I thought he was great today. ... I thought he was very poised."
Mendoza, naturally, felt he had plenty of room for improvement. Wisconsin collected five sacks and an additional quarterback hit, and Mendoza felt he should've made a few throwaways to avoid negative plays. He also missed Becker on a post.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza is, however, pleased with how quickly he turned the page on his miscues.
“I definitely was not almost perfect out there," Mendoza said. "However, at that point, whenever you have those plays that you want to take back, you want to control the next play, and that's the most important thing is the next play.
"So, whenever I have the opportunity to get back in the present moment, reset, and then control the controllables in the next play, I think it's such a blessing and opportunity."
Whitmer often tells Mendoza they'll check the box score at the end of the game, pushing away statistics-based thoughts for the Kelley School of Business student. No matter if the numbers are good, average or ugly, Whitmer reminds Mendoza to prepare for the next opponent.
Mendoza's post-game stat sheet reflects brilliance. He feels similarly — but deflected the shine to those around him.
"The 22 of 24 is a lot of the receivers getting open, the offensive linemen blocking, just the whole entire collection of offense," Mendoza said.
After a six-week stretch that featured road trips to both coasts and an unblemished record on the field, Mendoza and the Hoosiers enter a much-needed bye week with the chance to rest and recover before their regular season finale against Purdue.
Cignetti wants his players and coaches to get away. Mendoza may have a hard time obeying orders.
"Football is not a burden or a task for myself or for a lot of my teammates," Mendoza said. "I really do enjoy playing football. I enjoy watching football, whether it's college, NFL. I enjoy studying film. I enjoy throwing the ball. I enjoy lifting. Those are all things I really enjoy doing.
"So, football is fun for me and football is fun for a lot of the teammates. I don't want to say it's so much time off, but naturally, you've got to give your body a rest.”
When Mendoza returns, he'll begin preparation for his first Old Oaken Bucket game and, thereafter, a potential trip to the Big Ten Championship game.
The stage is set for Mendoza to win Indiana's first Heisman Trophy. Now, he has to seize it. But he's not letting his mind think about college football's most prestigious individual award — not with more games still to play.
"The most important thing for myself is winning the next game against Purdue, which is super important to everybody here in the state of Indiana and all Hoosier nation," Mendoza said. "So, that's my No. 1 goal. And then it's winning the next game after that and the next game after that.
"And then if these awards end up happening, then great. It's all good. But my goal is to win and go as far as we can. Whether it's a College Football Playoff, whether it's a national championship, whatever it is, that's my goal is to win games here."
And if all goes according to plan, Mendoza hopes to do many more pre-game stadium scans to find his family in the stands.