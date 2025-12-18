How To Watch Indiana vs Chicago State Basketball

Indiana looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as they host Chicago State, a team out of the Northeast Conference. The Hoosiers' last two games have come with major inconsistencies, beginning with a 113-72 win over Penn State and followed by a 72-60 loss at Kentucky.

Chicago State comes to Bloomington having won two of its last four games after an 0-8 start. The Cougars have one common opponent with Indiana in Minnesota, which defeated the Hoosiers 73-64 and took down Chicago State 66-54.

After Saturday's game against Chicago State, Indiana has one more nonconference game on Monday against Siena before Big Ten play takes over for the rest of the season. Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries talks with guard Tayton Conerway (6) against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Chicago State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Chicago State (2-10, 0-0 in Northeast Conference)

Nonconference game When: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. To purchase a subscription,CLICK HERE. For more information, visitbigtenplus.com.)

B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. To purchase a subscription,CLICK HERE. For more information, visitbigtenplus.com.) TV announcers: Ben Haller (play-by-play), Zach Browning (analyst), Josie Broyles (sideline)

Ben Haller (play-by-play), Zach Browning (analyst), Josie Broyles (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana beat Penn State 113-72 on Dec. 9, and then lost 72-60 at Kentucky on Dec. 13. Chicago State won 84-75 at Loyola-Chicago on Dec. 14, and then lost 76-55 at Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Indiana beat Penn State 113-72 on Dec. 9, and then lost 72-60 at Kentucky on Dec. 13. Chicago State won 84-75 at Loyola-Chicago on Dec. 14, and then lost 76-55 at Bowling Green on Tuesday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Chicago State went 4-28 overall and finished seventh in the Northeast Conference with a 4-12 record. The Cougars' season ended with a quarterfinal loss to LIU in the NEC Tournament.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Chicago State went 4-28 overall and finished seventh in the Northeast Conference with a 4-12 record. The Cougars' season ended with a quarterfinal loss to LIU in the NEC Tournament. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 4-0, with all matchups having been played in Bloomington since 2006. The Hoosiers won the most recent contest 104-55 on Nov. 6, 2018 behind 19 points from freshman Romeo Langford. Indiana has scored 90-plus points in all four games against Chicago State, which hasn't scored more than 72 points against the Hoosiers.

Meet the coaches

Chicago State Cougars head coach Landon Bussie against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Landon Bussie, Chicago State: Bussie, 38, is off to a 2-10 start in his first season coaching the Cougars. He replaced Scott Spinelli, who went just 4-28 in his lone season at Chicago State. Bussie previously coaches Alcorn State to a 66-83 overall record and a 59-26 record in SWAC play from 2020-25. He led Alcorn State to two regular season conference titles, two NIT appearances and won two SWAC coach of the year awards. Prior to his first head coaching job at Alcorn State, Bussie was an assistant at Prairie View A&M from 2014-20 and Xavier University of Louisiana from 2010-13. He played at Livingstone College and Xavier (LA).

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 8-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 18.5 ppg, 2.4 apg, 43.0 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 17 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 37.9 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 12.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 25.0 3pt FG%

Chicago State

G Doyel Cockrill III: 15.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 44.7 3pt FG%

G Marcus Tankersley: 14.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 45.1 FG%

F CJ Ray: 10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 34.1 3pt FG%

