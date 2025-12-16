Indiana Basketball Continues To Fall In AP Top 25 Poll

For as quickly as Indiana climbed the rankings, it fell just as fast.

The Hoosiers received four points in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, effectively putting them in a tie for No. 37 in the nation with Notre Dame, Miami (Ohio) and Miami (FL). That’s down from 18 points in last week’s poll.

Indiana went 1-1 last week with an emphatic 113-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday, thanks to Lamar Wilkerson setting a Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall record with 44 points. The Hoosiers were on their way to picking up a key nonconference win as they led Kentucky by seven points Saturday at Rupp Arena, but instead they crumbled in the second half and lost 72-60.

Indiana was not ranked preseason or the first two week, but it came in at No. 25 on Nov. 24 and rose to No. 22 the following week after a 7-0 start. Now with losses in three of their last four games, the Hoosiers have fallen out of the top 25, and they’re hanging on by a thread in the “others receiving votes category.”

Elsewhere in the Big Ten in Monday’s AP poll, No. Michigan and No. 6 Purdue remained the conference’s top teams as no changes were made in the top six. Michigan State also stayed at No. 9, followed by No. 15 Nebraska, who moved up eight spots — the most of any team — after wins over Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Illini fell to No. 18 to round out Big Ten representation in the top 25, although USC, Iowa, UCLA, Indiana and Wisconsin each received votes. Indiana’s remaining opportunities to pick up ranked wins will come in Big Ten play, with only Chicago State and Siena left on the nonconference schedule.

Here’s the full poll.

Arizona 9-0; 1,500 (42 first-place votes); no change Michigan 10-0; 1,470 (15); no change Duke 10-0; 1,406 (3); no change Iowa State 11-0; 1,336 (1); no change UConn 10-1; 1,286; no change Purdue 10-1; 1,195; no change Gonzaga 10-1; 1,109; up one Houston 10-1; 1,079; down one Michigan State 9-1; 1,037; no change BYU 9-1; 1,017; no change Louisville 9-1; 921; no change North Carolina 9-1; 794; up two Vanderbilt 10-0; 766; up two Arkansas 8-2; 726; up three Nebraska 11-0; 655; up eight Alabama 7-3; 644; down four Kansas 8-3; 502; up two Illinois 8-3; 483; down five Texas Tech 7-3; 314; down three Tennessee 7-3; 286; no change Auburn 8-3; 283; no change St. John’s 6-3; 250; no change Florida 6-4; 200; down five Virginia 9-1; 200; up one Georgia 9-1; 82; new to rankings

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.