Indiana Basketball Continues To Fall In AP Top 25 Poll

The Hoosiers received just four points in Monday's poll after a 1-1 week.
Jack Ankony|
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries yells to his players against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries yells to his players against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

For as quickly as Indiana climbed the rankings, it fell just as fast.

The Hoosiers received four points in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, effectively putting them in a tie for No. 37 in the nation with Notre Dame, Miami (Ohio) and Miami (FL). That’s down from 18 points in last week’s poll.

Indiana went 1-1 last week with an emphatic 113-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday, thanks to Lamar Wilkerson setting a Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall record with 44 points. The Hoosiers were on their way to picking up a key nonconference win as they led Kentucky by seven points Saturday at Rupp Arena, but instead they crumbled in the second half and lost 72-60.

Indiana was not ranked preseason or the first two week, but it came in at No. 25 on Nov. 24 and rose to No. 22 the following week after a 7-0 start. Now with losses in three of their last four games, the Hoosiers have fallen out of the top 25, and they’re hanging on by a thread in the “others receiving votes category.”

Elsewhere in the Big Ten in Monday’s AP poll, No. Michigan and No. 6 Purdue remained the conference’s top teams as no changes were made in the top six. Michigan State also stayed at No. 9, followed by No. 15 Nebraska, who moved up eight spots — the most of any team — after wins over Wisconsin and Illinois. 

The Illini fell to No. 18 to round out Big Ten representation in the top 25, although USC, Iowa, UCLA, Indiana and Wisconsin each received votes. Indiana’s remaining opportunities to pick up ranked wins will come in Big Ten play, with only Chicago State and Siena left on the nonconference schedule.

Here’s the full poll. 

  1. Arizona 9-0; 1,500 (42 first-place votes); no change 
  2. Michigan 10-0; 1,470 (15); no change
  3. Duke 10-0; 1,406 (3); no change
  4. Iowa State 11-0; 1,336 (1); no change
  5. UConn 10-1; 1,286; no change
  6. Purdue 10-1; 1,195; no change
  7. Gonzaga 10-1; 1,109; up one
  8. Houston 10-1; 1,079; down one
  9. Michigan State 9-1; 1,037; no change
  10. BYU 9-1; 1,017; no change
  11. Louisville 9-1; 921; no change
  12. North Carolina 9-1; 794; up two
  13. Vanderbilt 10-0; 766; up two
  14. Arkansas 8-2; 726; up three
  15. Nebraska 11-0; 655; up eight
  16. Alabama 7-3; 644; down four
  17. Kansas 8-3; 502; up two
  18. Illinois 8-3; 483; down five
  19. Texas Tech 7-3; 314; down three
  20. Tennessee 7-3; 286; no change
  21. Auburn 8-3; 283; no change
  22. St. John’s 6-3; 250; no change
  23. Florida 6-4; 200; down five
  24. Virginia 9-1; 200; up one
  25. Georgia 9-1; 82; new to rankings 

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.

Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.

