3 Instant Takeaways from Indiana Football's 13-10 Win vs Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS — Standing in the north endzone Saturday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana football receiver Elijah Sarratt moved his arms in a manner reflecting the IU trident. Over his right shoulder, quarterback Fernando Mendoza swung his arms on a jubilant jog over to celebrate.

The No. 2 Hoosiers regained the lead, and momentum, on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mendoza to Sarratt on third-and-8. Indiana led No. 1 Ohio State, 13-10, midway through the third quarter and seized control.

Indiana never relinquished it, surging to a 13-10 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Confetti rained down from the rafters of Lucas Oil Stadium, floating overhead while the Hoosiers celebrated something once thought impossible before coach Curt Cignetti's arrival: A Big Ten Championship.

Here are three takeaways from Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State.

Indiana wins first Big Ten championship game, secures CFP No. 1 seed

Indiana's victory Saturday may be the biggest win in program history. The Hoosiers not only won their first Big Ten Championship Game, but they cemented their spot at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings set to be released Sunday.

The Hoosiers won the Big Ten championship twice before. They won it outright in 1945, and they shared it with Purdue and Minnesota. But they hadn't won the conference title game, nor have they ever been ranked No. 1 nationally.

With a win Saturday night, Indiana effectively ended both. The Hoosiers will be the nation's best team and should be the favorites to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Heismendoza?

Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications aside, Saturday night also marked a pivotal point in the Heisman Trophy race. Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin entered as top candidates with the chance to cement themselves as the winner with votes due Sunday night.

Neither Mendoza nor Sayin delivered particularly eye-opening stat lines. Mendoza finished 15-for-23 passing for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Sayin went 21 of 29 for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

But Mendoza made big-time throws in big-time moments.

On Indiana's go-ahead touchdown drive in the third quarter, Mendoza completed a 51-yard pass to sophomore receiver Charlie Becker on third-and-2 that not only extended the drive but revitalized the stadium. Mendoza hit Becker for a 33-yard gain on third-and-6 on the Hoosiers' final offensive possession, which drained clock and ultimately forced Ohio State to burn its last timeouts.

Mendoza didn't have one defining Heisman moment. He merely did as he's done all year en route to being the Heisman favorite: Be relentlessly good and precisely poised in the biggest moments to win games.

Indiana's defense shines, makes big late-game stand

After its defense stopped Sayin on a quarterback sneak at the 5-yard line with just over one minute remaining in the third quarter, Indiana had a chance to separate itself from Ohio State. The Hoosiers had a nine-play, 44-yard drive that flipped the field but didn't end with points.

The Buckeyes still had life, and they marched 81 yards on 15 plays before Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe batted away Sayin's pass to tight end Max Klare, prompting a 27-yard field goal try from kicker Jayden Fielding. But Fielding hooked the field goal attempt wide left, sending Hoosier fans at Lucas Oil Stadium into a frenzy with just under three minutes remaining.

Indiana's defense returned to the field with 18 seconds remaining and, perhaps fittingly, ended the championship game with a stop. The Hoosiers didn't allow a point over the final 50 minutes Saturday night. Against a brilliant Ohio State offense, Indiana's defense dominated.