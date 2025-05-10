Here Are All Of The Indiana Athletes That Graduated In The Class Of 2025
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University graduation day is Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana athletics announced all of the student-athletes who officially graduated.
The main graduation ceremony was at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, but individual colleges had their own ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.
Here's the list of all of the Hoosiers who got their degrees in 2025.
Baseball: Matthew Bohnert, Tyler DeMartino, Will Eldridge, Stephen Gilley, Bennett Grable, Anthony Gubitosi, Grant Holderfield, Josh Pyne, Gavin Seebold, Jacob Stadler, Deron Swanson.
Men’s basketball: Shaan Burke, Jackson Creel, Luke Goode, Langdon Hatton, Anthony Leal, Myles Rice.
Women’s basketball: Karoline Striplin.
Field hockey: Sofia Arrebola Garcia, Maggie Carter, Meredith Lee, Arabella Loveridge, Yip van Wonderen.
Football: Lanell Carr, Jr., James Evans, Matt Hohlt, Zach Horton, Eli Jochem, Camden Jordan, Isaiah Jones, Terry Jones, Jr., Ryan Miller, Alejandro Quintero, Carter Smith, Tyler Stephens, Kaiden Turner, Jailin Walker, Ke’Shawn Williams.
Men’s golf: Robert Bender, Kieran Hogarth, Clay Merchant.
Women’s golf: Caroline Smith, Beatriz Junqueira.
Rowing: Abbey Armstrong, Maggie Cheever, Lilly Gintert, Jania Hackett, Lily Haupt, Clare Hunsberger, Phoebe Inall, Yael Kiser, Chelsie Lindauer, Mikayla Messinger
Women’s soccer: Ava Akeel, Olivia Albert, Lauren Costello, Jamie Gerstenberg, Camille Hamm, Costa Liapis, Shea O’Malley, Hope Paredes.
Softball: Brianna Copeland, Taylor Minnick, Kinsey Mitchell.
Men’s swimming and diving: Luke Barr, Brian Benzing, Finn Brooks, Jackson Carlile, Mason Carlton, Alejandro Kincaid, Rafael Miroslaw, Lucas Piunti, Kai van Westering, Gavin Wight, Benson Wong.
Women’s swimming and diving: Katie Carson, Morgan Casey, Kabria Chapman, Brearna Crawford, Ching Hwee Gan, Elyse Heiser, Skyler Liu, Kacey McKenna, Cat Minic, Anna Peplowski, Sydney Turner.
Men’s tennis: Michael Andre.
Women’s tennis: Lara Schneider.
Men’s track and field: Trelee Banks, Camden Marshall, Sean Mockler, Tyler Reyna, Martin Segurola, Hunter Smith.
Women’s track and field: Taylor Fox, Olivia Gee, Jania Hodges, Mahogany Jenkins, Morgan Snow, Mariah Wehrle.
Volleyball: Mackenzie Dafinee, Camryn Haworth, Delayne Maple, Carly Mills, Mady Saris
Water polo: Grace Hathaway, Skylar Kidd, Sarah Lolli, Portia Sasser, Sophia Sollie, Olivia Stark, Claire Witting.
Wrestling: Mason Alley, Jacob Bullock, Derek Gilcher, Robert Major. Jacob Moran, Angelo Rini, Roman Rogotzke, DJ Washington.
Related stories on Indiana athletics
- TODD'S TAKE: Trip to the ballpark was a reminder that all of college sports are worth saving, not just the ones that make money. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ADDRESSES INDIANA FANS: In a social media post, Mike Woodson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach his alma mater. CLICK HERE.
- ANUNOBY HAVING A GREAT POSTSEASON: Former Indiana star OG Anunoby is having one of the best NBA postseasons by a former Hoosier. CLICK HERE.