Indiana Junior Daniel Flick Named Winner of 2025-26 Joan Brew Scholarship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University junior Daniel Flick has been named the winner of the Joan Brew Scholarship for the 2025-26 school year, an award given out by Hilltop30 Media Group LLC to an outstanding IU Media School student.
Flick, 21, will be a senior at Indiana next year and will work for the ''Indiana Hoosiers on SI'' site, part of the Sports Illustrated Network, for 10 months, from July 2025 through April 2026. He will cover football and men's basketball as part of his internship, along with other sports. Flick has been covering Indiana sports for three years at the Indiana Daily Student.
The $10,000 scholarship is named after Joan Brew, the mother of Tom Brew, publisher of the ''Indiana Hoosiers on SI'' site since 2019. She is 93, and lives in Schererville, Ind. Flick is the second winner. Matthew Byrne, Indiana Class of 2024, won the inaugural scholarship and currently works as a reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
"I've had the good fortune to share a press box and media room at Indiana with Daniel for the past three years, and he's a terrific young writer,'' Brew said. "I'm honored to have him join our team, and he will represent our name well as the scholarship winner.''
Flick has already worked for ''On SI'' as a correspondent covering the Atlanta Falcons. He is excited to be part of our Indiana team, which includes writer and columnist Todd Golden, Big Ten writer and podcast host Brandon Brown as well as editor Tim Nickens, an Indiana graduate and former Pulitzer Prize winner at the Tampa Bay Times.
"I’m extremely grateful to be the recipient of the Joan Brew Scholarship, and humbled to have the opportunity to continue my ‘On SI’ journey with Indiana,'' Flick said. "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my past two years covering football and men’s basketball at the IDS and owe so much of my growth to the tremendous editors I’ve worked with.
"But now I’m ready to run through the proverbial brick wall with a fantastic team around me at 'Indiana on SI.' ''
Flick is the 10th member of the IU Media School to be a part of the Sports Illustrated Indiana site since its inception in 2019. He joins Brew, Nickens, Byrne, writer Jack Ankony, social media director Becky Rigel, Fastbreak on SI senior writer Ben Stinar, Orlando Magic on SI writer Mason Williams and former writers Dylan Wallace and Haley Jordan who have worked for the site.
"I am a proud Ernie Pyle Hall alum, and when I came back to Bloomington in 2019, I wanted to make sure that I could help as many Indiana Media School graduates as I could,'' Brew said. "I still consider Indiana to be the best undergraduate journalism school in the country, and all these IU grads have helped me grow a great business in the past seven years. My mom was — and still is — my biggest supporter as a writer, and I love that this scholarship is named after her.
"Daniel is the next big piece on that list of talented writers that have come out of IU. I'm excited for him to start in July. He's excited too, especially since is first assignment is Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. That's a great way to start.''