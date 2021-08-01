Lilly King Wins Silver Medal For Her Contributions in 400 Medley Relay

The United States earned silver medals in the 4x100 medley relay Saturday night. Former Indiana swimmer Lilly King did not race in the finals, but she helped the team by swimming during the preliminary heats leading up to the event.

Although she did not compete in the finals, King secured a silver medal by competing during the preliminary heats of the 4x100 medley relay. In total, Hoosier athletes have secured 11 total medals during this year's Olympic games.

King also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke and bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Former Indiana swimmers Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni also helped the USA men's team to the gold medal in the same event. Apple anchored what ended up as a world-record setting performance.

Like King, Pieroni also didn't compete in the finals, but he secured a medal by anchoring the team during the preliminary heats.

Indiana swimming and diving has one final opportunity to add to its medal count as rising senior diver Andrew Capobianco competes in the 3-meter springboard event.

Prelims for the competition are scheduled for Monday at 2 a.m. ET, followed by the finals at the same time Tuesday.

