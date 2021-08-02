Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Quarterback Commit Quinn Ewers to Skip Final Year of High School

Top-ranked quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers will play for the Ohio State this season, four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons includes Penn State in top three and five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary decommits from the Buckeyes. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 ranked football recruit in the class of 2022, is leaving high school early to enroll at Ohio State. The news was first reported Monday by Justin Wells of On3, who covers high school recruits in Texas.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ewers was leaning toward making the decision after the state of Texas announced he would be unable to profit off of his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete.

Ewers, who committed to the Buckeyes in November shortly after decommitted from his home-state Longhorns, reportedly has several local and national companies lined up to pay him as much as seven figures to represent them.

“We don’t need the money," Ewers told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “It’s just the principle of it. If I enroll at Ohio State, obviously I’d be able to make money off the deals, and I feel like it’d be a big advantage of learning the playbook and getting comfortable with the campus and all my teammates. But if I stay and don’t get paid, I may be able to win a state title.”

Ewers finishes his high school career with 6,445 yards and 73 passing touchdowns. He will now compete with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord for the starting spot with the Buckeyes this fall.

4-Star WR From Oregon Includes Penn State Among Top 3

Darrius Clemons, a 2022 four-star wide receiver from Westview High School in Portland, Oregon, released his top three schools on Sunday. Alongside Oregon, he included Auburn and Penn State.

Clemons is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect that is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is considered a top-20 receiver for the recruiting class and is rated among the top 150 recruits in the country.

Before narrowing his preferred destinations to three schools, Clemons had offers from 35 programs.

"As far as a time frame for a decision, I’m not sure, but it won't be for at least a few weeks into the fall," Clemons recently told 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman.

Clemons appeared in 11 games as a junior last year at Pleasant Grove in the state of Utah and recorded 37 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging over 20 yards per catch. He moved back to his home state of Oregon during the off-season.

5-Star CB From Florida Decommits From Ohio State

Jaheim Singletary, a five-star 2022 cornerback from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, announced Sunday he was decommitting from Ohio State and reopening his recruitment.

"First off, I would like to thank the entire Ohio State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Buckeye family, and believing in my talents," Singletary said on social media. "After talking it over with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and re-open my recruitment. Respect my decision."

Singletary is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect that is ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the third-best recruit in the state of Florida and top-15 in the nation.

Singletary has 29 total offers, including those from Georgia, Miami, LSU and Clemson alongside Big Ten programs Michigan, Indiana and Penn State, among others. He has not announced when he will make his final decision.