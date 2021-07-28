Quinn Ewers Leaning Toward Skipping Senior Season, Enrolling Early At Ohio State

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ohio State five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers is leaning toward skipping his senior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll and enrolling early at Ohio State.

The decision, which the 18-year-old Ewers is expected to make sometime this week, stems from Ewers’ inability to profit off of his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete in Texas.

“I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet,” Ewers said. “I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with (University Interscholastic League) stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn.”

Ewers' trademark bleach-blonde mullet and more than 82,000 Instagram followers make him an extremely marketable prospect, and several local and national brands are reportedly lined up to offer him as much as seven figures to represent their company – including one called Holy Kombucha, which is offering both cash and equity in the company.

“We don’t need the money," Ewers said. “It’s just the principle of it. If I enroll at Ohio State, obviously I’d be able to make money off the deals, and I feel like it’d be a big advantage of learning the playbook and getting comfortable with the campus and all my teammates. But if I stay and don’t get paid, I may be able to win a state title.”

According to Thamel, Ewers in a position academically where he could take one English class online to graduate early and be eligible to take part in fall camp with the Buckeyes, which begins on Aug. 3. That would give him a chance to compete with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord for the starting spot.

“I don’t think we’re here to fight them or question the UIL, but we hold a different opinion, and we think our opinion is valid,” Ewers' father, Curtis, said. “We didn’t ask for this situation, but it’s upon us. It’s our reality. We don’t want Quinn to be a martyr here for everyone who comes behind him. But right now, we are guided by what’s the best for Quinn.”

Ewers, who has throw for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns during his high school career, was already planning to enroll in classes in January. Conversations about him reclassifying have been going on for weeks, with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day involved in those discussions.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Open 2027 Season Against Bowling Green

Carmen's Crew Upset By The Money Team In The Basketball Tournament

Craft, Diebler Focused On Future Of Carmen's Crew, Not Final Game

2022 North Carolina TE Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

2022 Georgia DT Christen Miller Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Ohio State LB Commits C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers On Butkus Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook