Four-Star Center Shawn Phillips Includes Indiana Basketball in Top Seven

According to the 247Sports Composite, Phillips is a four-star recruit and the No. 84 overall player in the class of 2022. He is the No. 13 center according to that same service.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 four-star center Shawn Phillips announced his top seven schools Wednesday night, and Indiana was featured in it.

Along with Indiana, Phillips included Florida, N.C. State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Dayton.

Phillips is 6-foot-10 and attends Ypsi Prep Academy in Michigan. He is teammates with Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, who is the top rated player in the class of 2022.

He is being recruited by Indiana co-associate head coach Tom Ostrom. The Hoosiers have been involved with Phillips for over a year now. They offered him in April of last year, and Phillips took a visit to Indiana for its home game against Maryland in January of 2020.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Joey Brunk all expected to be gone by the 2022 season, this could be a huge and much-needed pick up for Indiana.

Ypsi Prep's Shawn Phillips dunks with authority during the second half of the game between Ypsi Prep Academy and Henderson, Nevada's Air Nado Coronado at The Battle Basketball Showcase at Dickies Arena. Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports

