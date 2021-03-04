Indiana Commit CJ Gunn Scores 26 in Sectional-Opener

CJ Gunn led Lawrence North to a 75-63 victory over Cathedral in the first round of sectionals on Wednesday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a big-time matchup between No. 4 Lawrence North and No. 3 Cathedral to open up sectional play for both teams, Indiana commit CJ Gunn did not disappoint.

The Wildcats got off a shaky start, going down 9-2 early, but they quickly stormed back from there to take an 11-9 lead in the first quarter.

With Cathedral leading 14-11 in the second quarter, that's when Gunn started to take over the game. He scored the eight of the next ten points for the Wildcats to help his team regain the lead.

Lawrence North took a five-point lead into halftime, and Gunn had 13 points.

He picked up where he left off to start the second half as well. His jump shot was falling in the third frame, where he scored another eight points as Lawrence North stretched its lead out to 11.

Cathedral tried to claw back at the end, but Gunn ended all hopes at a comeback with two monstrous dunks at the end of the game.

The Wildcats went on to defeat Cathedral 75-63, and Gunn finished with a game-high 26 points. He also added five rebounds and four steals.

Lawrence North will play Warren Central in the second semifinal on Friday night.

