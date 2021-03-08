Indiana Commit CJ Gunn Scores 16 as Lawrence North Claims Sectional Title

Gunn averaged 17 points and shot 58 percent from the field in the three sectional games.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana commit CJ Gunn continued his stellar play over the weekend after dropping 26 points in the sectional-opener last Wednesday.

Gunn followed that up with two more solid performances on Friday and Saturday as his team, Lawrence North, won the sectional title after defeating North Central 62-49 on Saturday.

Gunn scored 16 points in the championship game, and he averaged 17 points and shot 58 percent from the field in the three sectional games.

The Wildcats have now won back-to-back sectional titles as well.

But unlike last season, which got canceled around this time of year due to COVID-19, the state tournament hopes to crown a champion.

Next up, Gunn and Lawrence North will play Ben Davis on Saturday at Southport High School at 10 a.m. ET to open up regional play.

