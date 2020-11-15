SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Isaac McKneely Includes Indiana Basketball in Top Eight

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More solid recruiting news come Indiana basketball's way this weekend.

Isaac McKneely, a 2022 guard, announced his top eight on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are included in it.

McKneely's top eight includes Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina.

He attends Poca High School in West Virginia and is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard with a lot of skill.

His high school coach went on record once to say he is the most highly-rated recruit Poca has ever had. Having an offer from all these top schools only affirm that.

McKneely has a lot of skills, most notably his ability to knock down shots from the outside. He can also take defenders off the dribble, and because of his length at 6-foot-4, he can be a defensive presence as well.

He visited Indiana last season for the Arkansas game. McKneely is rated the No. 50 player nationally according to the 247Composite.

There is no timetable for when McKneely will cut down his list again or make his decision.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories on Indiana Recruiting:

  • MASON MILLER INCLUDES INDIANA IN TOP TWO: 2021 four-star Mason Miller is now down between Indiana and Creighton. CLICK HERE
  • HOW A JANUARY ARRIVAL COULD WORK FOR AMINU MOHAMMED: Aminu Mohammed has showed interest of enrolling early, here's how it can happen. CLICK HERE
  • LOGAN DUNCOMB SIGNS NLI: Indiana's lone commit for the class of 2021 so far signed his national letter of intent. CLICK HERE
  • LOOKING AT INDIANA TOP PRIORITIES FOR 2021 CLASS: Aminu Mohammed and Mason Miller are some of Indiana's top targets left for the class of 2021. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA MAKES TOP FIVE FOR BRUCE THORNTON: Class of 2022 guard Bruce Thornton included Indiana in his top five schools. CLICK HERE
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: For Indiana, This Really Is The New Normal

Week after week, Indiana keeps doing things that hasn't happened for decades in this program, if at all. The latest was a 24-point beatdown of Michigan State on the road, and the Old Brass Spittoon is now back in Bloomington where it belongs.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Continue Its Winning Ways on the Road at Michigan State?

Indiana looks for its fourth straight win to open this season, but it won't be easy with a road test at Michigan State. Indiana hasn't won in East Lansing since 2001, losing eight games in a row.

Tom Brew

3 Things I Want to See from Indiana Against Michigan State

Indiana is undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country for the first time in decades, and now they're off on the road to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. Here are three areas where Indiana needs to make a statement.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: We Get Another Indiana Game on Saturday, Which We Can't Take for Granted

The COVID-19 pandemic is tearing away at the college football schedule every week, but Indiana just keeps rolling along in a memorable season, hoping that it lasts all the way to the finish line.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: How Much is Too Much Physicality During the Week?

In the midst of a special season, it's a real balancing act trying to figure out how physical to make practices during the week in preparation for Saturday games, and Indiana coach Tom Allen is adjusting as he goes.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Betting Line Drops Dramatically on Indiana's Game Vs. Michigan State

The undefeated and No. 10-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are still favored to win at Michigan State on Saturday, but the line has dropped dramatically this week. Same with Wisconsin and Michigan, so here's the latest for you.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 11): Different Prize at Stake for Peyton Ramsey This Week Vs. Purdue

Last November, Peyton Ramsey hoisted the Old Oaken Bucket after quarterbacking Indiana to an overtime victory over Purdue. This Saturday, he returns to West Lafayette chasing another prize — a Big Ten West title.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew