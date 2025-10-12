Social Media Erupts After Indiana’s Stunning Win Over Oregon
First, it was the whispers that 2024 Indiana was “lucky.”
Then the Hoosiers hadn’t beaten anyone legit during their non-conference slate. Even after beating the pants off then-No. 9 Illinois by a score of 63-10, the naysayers were arguing that the Illini were actually extremely overrated and Curt Cignetti’s club still hadn’t beaten a “good” team.
Well, so much for that.
Fans React to Indiana’s Upset Victory Against Oregon in Week 7
No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) just did what no Big Ten team has ever done against Oregon since Dan Lanning’s squad joined the conference: beat the Ducks in Eugene.
No. 3 Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) didn’t beat itself on Saturday. Indiana didn’t just stumble upon another win. The Hoosiers controlled the contest for 60 straight minutes, and sent a message to the college football world: Indiana is a national championship contender.
If not for quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s lone mistake of the afternoon – a costly 35-yard pick-six that tied the contest in the fourth quarter – Indiana may have beat Oregon by three scores… on the road.
Running back Roman Hemby ran for two touchdowns, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt once again put on a show, and the Indiana defense gave up just one touchdown all game, while picking off Oregon quarterback Dante Moore not once, but twice, and sacking him six times. (He’d only been sacked once all season before meeting Indiana.)
The Hoosiers have a legitimate argument as the best team in the Big Ten, not to mention the entire country.
Naturally, for a program that hasn’t seen this much success, well, ever, the country is finally starting to take notice. Obviously, social media caught ablaze throughout the contest and after it.
Indiana is indisputably on the scene – and everyone knows it. Here are the best social media reactions.