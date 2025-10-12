Hoosiers Now

Social Media Erupts After Indiana’s Stunning Win Over Oregon

The Hoosiers beat the Ducks 30-20 in Eugene in a thrilling Big Ten showdown. Here are the best social media reactions.

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) reacts after defeating Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) reacts after defeating Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
First, it was the whispers that 2024 Indiana was “lucky.”

Then the Hoosiers hadn’t beaten anyone legit during their non-conference slate. Even after beating the pants off then-No. 9 Illinois by a score of 63-10, the naysayers were arguing that the Illini were actually extremely overrated and Curt Cignetti’s club still hadn’t beaten a “good” team. 

Well, so much for that. 

Fans React to Indiana’s Upset Victory Against Oregon in Week 7

Curt Cignett
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) just did what no Big Ten team has ever done against Oregon since Dan Lanning’s squad joined the conference: beat the Ducks in Eugene. 

No. 3 Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) didn’t beat itself on Saturday. Indiana didn’t just stumble upon another win. The Hoosiers controlled the contest for 60 straight minutes, and sent a message to the college football world: Indiana is a national championship contender

If not for quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s lone mistake of the afternoon – a costly 35-yard pick-six that tied the contest in the fourth quarter – Indiana may have beat Oregon by three scores… on the road. 

Running back Roman Hemby ran for two touchdowns, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt once again put on a show, and the Indiana defense gave up just one touchdown all game, while picking off Oregon quarterback Dante Moore not once, but twice, and sacking him six times. (He’d only been sacked once all season before meeting Indiana.)

The Hoosiers have a legitimate argument as the best team in the Big Ten, not to mention the entire country. 

Naturally, for a program that hasn’t seen this much success, well, ever, the country is finally starting to take notice. Obviously, social media caught ablaze throughout the contest and after it. 

Indiana is indisputably on the scene – and everyone knows it. Here are the best social media reactions.

The expectation of Indiana wins

How about that final score?

Pat McAfee knows ball

Are the Hoosiers on top of the Big Ten??

Aged like fine wine

Curt Cignetti ... Google him

Cignetti wasn't shocked Indiana beat Oregon

Even a road whistle couldn't slow the Hoosiers

Indiana sports are on top of the world

Reminder: Curt Cignetti is in his second year in Bloomington

QB1 Fernando Mendoza can do whatever he wants after a win like that

Curt Cignetti: One of one

Perhaps a bit overambitious, but we love it

12-0 Hoosiers??

Eugene or Bloomington??

No. 2 is the only right answer (unless you want to say No. 1)

