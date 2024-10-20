Indiana Moves Up To No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s 56-7 win over Nebraska equated to a three-spot jump in the Associated Press Top 25 football poll released on Sunday.
The Hoosiers moved past idle Boise State, Alabama (lost at Tennessee), Texas A&M (won vs. Mississippi State) to get to the No. 13 spot.
Indiana had 830 points in the poll. Points in the AP poll are awarded on a descending basis. First-place votes get 25 points, 25th-place votes get 1 point with all other values in-between.
According to collegepolltracker.com, Indiana was on all 62 ballots from AP voters. The voting range for the Hoosiers ranged from No. 5 (Stephen Means, Cleveland.com) to No. 20 (Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). Eighteen voters had Indiana in their top 10.
Indiana’s ranking is its highest placing in the poll since the Hoosiers finished the 2020 season in the No. 12 spot.
Indiana was also ranked 13th in the coaches poll.
Indiana is 7-0 for the first time since 1967. The Hoosiers have won all of their games by double-digits, something the team hasn’t done since 1896.
Indiana trails seven teams with each least one loss in the poll: No. 2 Georgia (6-1), No. 4 Ohio State (5-1), No. 5 Texas (6-1), No. 7 Tennessee (6-1), No. 8 LSU (6-1), No. 9 Clemson (6-1) and No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1).
One other future Indiana opponent – No. 4 Ohio State – remains on the schedule. The Hoosiers play at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 23. Michigan, which had been ranked No. 24 in the Week 7 poll, fell out after the Wolverines lost at No. 20 Illinois on Saturday.
Nebraska still got a single vote in the poll despite their heavy defeat at the hands of the Hoosiers.
Indiana does not play three other ranked Big Ten teams: No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State and No. 20 Illinois.
The Big Ten has three of the top five spots in the poll. Oregon ascended to the top spot after previous No. 1 Texas lost at home to Georgia on Saturday.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Oregon, 7-0 (59), 1,523 points
2. Georgia, 6-1 (2), 1,434
3. Penn State, 6-0, 1,375
4. Ohio State, 5-1, 1,353
5. Texas, 6-1, 1,257
6. Miami (Fla.), 7-0, 1,242
7. Tennessee, 6-1, 1,075
8. LSU, 6-1, 1,049
9. Clemson, 6-1, 984
10. Iowa State, 7-0, 974
11. BYU, 7-0, 910
12. Notre Dame, 6-1, 891
13. Indiana, 7-0, 830
14. BYU, 5-0, 753
15. Texas A&M, 6-1, 748
16. Kansas State, 6-1, 576
17. Boise State, 5-1, 573
18. Ole Miss, 5-2, 408
19. Pittsburgh, 6-0, 396
20. Illinois, 6-1, 392
21. Missouri, 6-1, 359
22. SMU, 6-1, 313
23. Army, 7-0, 193
24. Navy, 6-0, 166
25. Vanderbilt, 5-2, 92
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Washington State (6-1) 46, Syracuse (5-1) 15, UNLV (6-1) 5, Duke (6-1) 2, South Carolina (4-3) 1, Nebraska (5-2) 1, Liberty (5-0) 1.
