Indiana Football Is Sold Out For The Rest Of The 2024 Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has three home games left in the 2024 season. The amount of tickets available for those games? Zero.
Indiana athletics announced via its social media late Sunday afternoon that Memorial Stadium is sold out for the remainder of the season.
Indiana has home games left Saturday against Washington, Nov. 9 against Michigan and Nov. 30 against Purdue.
The Michigan game sold out over a week ago. The Washington game sold out late this week. The Purdue game had a handful of tickets available on Sunday morning, but those sold before the afternoon ended.
Indiana announced 53,082 as its attendance on Saturday as the Hoosiers defeated Nebraska 56-7. The announced attendance is above Memorial Stadium’s listed capacity of 52,626.
Indiana has averaged 45,649 for its five home games in 2024. If Indiana drew 53,082 for its remaining games, it would average 48,436 for the season.
That would be ranked third all-time in Indiana’s football history. Indiana’s record attendance was 53,319 for five games in 1969. Every season in Indiana’s top 5 game average involved six home games or less.
Indiana is on pace to set an all-time single-season total attendance record. Through five games, Indiana has drawn a total of 228,246.
With sellout crowds in each of its final three games, Indiana would draw well past the all-time total attendance record of 354,823 set in 2013. That was also a season that featured eight home games. The only other season in which Indiana played at home eight times was 2008.
Indiana is on pace to be in the neighborhood of 387,492 – assuming the crowd is 53,082 for the remaining games.
According to Indiana Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Greg Campbell, Indiana has sold out multiple games in the same season for the just the fifth time in school history.
The secondary market for tickets has skyrocketed with Indiana’s 7-0 record.
A look at secondary ticket websites stubhub.com, vividseats.com and seatgeek.com revealed that the cheapest available single ticket for the Washington game is in the $137-$149 price range.
For Michigan, the single ticket price range is $171-$187. For Purdue, the single ticket price range is $116-$131.
The secondary market for parking has similarly increased dramatically. For the Washington game, parking passes in the official Indiana parking lots range from $278-$292. There are other parking options via private lots and free parking is provided at the Poplars and Henderson garages with a shuttle running to the stadium.
Indiana’s game on Saturday will have the added buzz of ESPN’s College GameDay visit. It has not yet been announced where the show will take place at.
It will feature the return of Lee Corso, who coached Indiana from 1973-82. He’s one of just two Indiana coaches to coach the Hoosiers to a bowl game victory.
