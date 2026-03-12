3 Conference Tournament Games That Matter Most to Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones know that they have to handle their own business to have any chance of moving up the seed line for the NCAA tournament.

Heading into Conference Tournament Week, the Cyclones were a No. 3 seed in the latest Bracketology predictions. Based on where they landed in the AP Poll Top 25, No. 7, and other rankings, it seemed as if they should be more strongly considered for a No. 2 seed.

The opportunity still presents itself for Iowa State to move up on its own. After dismantling the Arizona State Sun Devils in historic fashion, 91-42, they are set for a quarterfinals matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

T.J. Otzelberger and his team will be looking to exact some revenge in that matchup, but there are other games the Cyclones will be keeping an eye on. Here are three of the other conference tournament games that mean the most.

Arizona vs. UCF

The Arizona Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament, earning the double-bye into the quarterfinals. They will take the court for the first time in Kansas City against the UCF Knights, who likely punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament by defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round.

This game is on the list because it will determine, should Iowa State get past Texas Tech, who they play against in the semifinals. They already have a blowout victory over the Knights and got beaten with relative ease by the Wildcats just over a week ago.

Having a second crack at Arizona and defeating them would almost assuredly move the Cyclones up a seed line.

UConn vs. Xavier

This is one matchup that Iowa State will be keeping a very close eye on because the Huskies are one of the teams jostling for position near the top of the NCAA tournament rankings. Their loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles hasn’t hurt them as much as conventional wisdom would suggest it should.

They did drop from being a No. 1 seed, but they are still somehow ahead of the Cyclones. UConn has two losses that are worse than any that Iowa State has suffered this season; if they are knocked off before the Big East championship, it would be of great benefit to Iowa State.

Houston vs. BYU

The Cyclones defeated the Houston Cougars when they faced off a few weeks ago, which should give them a slight edge as resumes get compared to each other ahead of Selection Sunday.

Any loss by Houston, who also received a double-bye into the quarterfinals, would greatly benefit Iowa State. On opposite ends of the Big 12 tournament bracket, a championship game matchup could determine more than taking home the conference title.