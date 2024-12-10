Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Iowa State now highest ranked Big 12 team
The Iowa State men are now the highest ranked team from the Big 12 Conference.
After defeating Marquette last week, the Cyclones check in at No. 3 in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25.
Tennessee is the new No. 1, receiving 26 of the 31 first-place votes. Auburn, the only team to defeat Iowa State (7-1) this year, is No. 2, receiving the other five votes.
After the Cyclones is Marquette followed by Kentucky, Duke, Florida, Alabama, Gonzaga and Kansas rounding out the Top 10. The Jayhawks fell from the top spot after two losses last week.
Houston is 13th, Cincinnati is 23rd and Baylor is 25th from the Big 12.
Memphis, Illinois, Pittsburgh and North Carolina all dropped out.
Here is the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 6:
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings
(Dec. 9, 2024)
1. Tennessee (26)
2. Auburn (5)
3. Iowa State
4. Marquette
5. Kentucky
6. Duke
7. Florida
8. Alabama
9. Gonzaga
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Houston
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Texas A&M
19. Michigan State
20. Connecticut
21. UCLA
22. Wisconsin
23. Cincinnati
24. San Diego State
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 72; St. John’s 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 45; Maryland 42; Memphis 39; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Penn State 30; Saint Mary’s 28; Missouri 21; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; Loyola Chicago 2; North Carolina 2; LSU 1.
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 15; Illinois 17; Pittsburgh 19; North Carolina 22.
