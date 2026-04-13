Iowa State Basketball Freshman Transfers to Mississippi State

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team experienced a mass exodus at the end of the 2025-26 season.

After being eliminated in the Round of 64 by the Syracuse Orange in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, players quickly decided that they would be entering the transfer portal. Nine out of 12 players on the team announced their intention to leave the program.

Some of them have already found a new home, such as freshman Reese Beaty. A product of York Institute from Jamestown, Tennessee, she has announced on her X account that she will be continuing her collegiate career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SEC.

Mississippi State is coming off a season in which it went 18-13. Beaty could find a significant role right away with her new team, with three of the top five scorers from the team being seniors, including two guards, Destiney McPhaul and Trayanna Crisp, who averaged 9.4 and 8.7 points per game.

Reese Beaty leaves Iowa State for Mississippi State in transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Reese Beaty (1) passes the ball around Kansas State Wildcats guard Jordan Speiser (23) during the second quarter in the Big-12 conference women’s basketball on Feb. 15, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beaty was a rotation regular for the Cyclones during her one season in Ames. She averaged 20.6 minutes per game across 27 appearances with two starts. 4.6 points were scored per game, making 37.7% of her shot attempts overall, 27.3% from 3-point range and 76.0% from the foul line.

She added 3.3 assists per game, showcasing the ability to run the offense and be a strong playmaker. Her 90 total assists were 18th in the Big 12, while her 3.3 per game and assist rate of 24.5% both ranked 16th.

Beaty has a very bright future with the Bulldogs as a legitimate two-way contributor. Even as a freshman, she made an impact both offensively and defensively with an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 1.5 and Defensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.3.

She is the third Iowa State women’s basketball player to find a new home in the transfer portal. She is going to be facing off against fellow point guard Jada Williams in the SEC, as she committed to the LSU Tigers.

Forward Alisa Williams will be heading to the Big Ten, committing to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Star center Audi Crooks remains in the portal, but has set up a visit with the Maryland Terrapins. The same goes for Addy Brown, who is drawing interest from multiple programs with a visit to the Oklahoma Sooners set.

Thus far, the only addition the Cyclones have made in the transfer portal is Mya Babbitt, formerly of the Kent State Golden Flashes.