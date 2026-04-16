Iowa State Basketball Sharpshooter in Portal Commits to Toledo

This offseason has been an incredibly busy one for Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly.

When his team’s 2025-26 season came to an end in the Round of 64 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Syracuse Orange, the roster overhaul began immediately. Nine of the team’s players hit the transfer portal, with only Arianna Jackson, Evangelina Paulk and Freya Jensen returning.

One of the players who opted to hit the transfer portal was guard Reagan Wilson. A sophomore out of Noblesville, Indiana, she decided to seek opportunities elsewhere and has found her next school.

She has committed to the Toledo Rockets, with updates being shared on her social media page and by the school’s women’s basketball page on X.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Reagan Wilson (22) passes the ball around West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) during the first quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 11, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson was a regular part of the Cyclones’ rotation the last two seasons. She averaged 10.1 minutes per game in 59 appearances, including three starts. This past season, she scored 2.5 points per game and showcased real improvements from 3-point range.

After making only 30.6% of her attempts as a freshman, she knocked down 40.5% as a sophomore during the 2025-26 campaign.

She is joining a Toledo squad that went 17-15 this past season with a 9-9 record during MAC play. Their leading scorer, Patricia Anumgba, who averaged 13.1 points per game last season, exhausted her eligibility.

Welcome to Toledo, Reagan Wilson! 🚀



The guard from Noblesville, Indiana joins the Rockets from Iowa State! 🙌#TeamToledo | @reaganwilson22 pic.twitter.com/5JngMB7nCr — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) April 14, 2026

Wilson could have an opportunity to soak up some of her 29.7 minutes per game, with opportunities abound for players to step up in the role that she is vacating.

With Wilson officially on the move, that brings the number of Iowa State women’s basketball players in the transfer portal to find a new home to four, and she is the first one to drop down from Power Conference play.

Alisa Williams is heading to the Indiana Hoosiers to play next season. Two former teammates, Jada Williams and Reece Beaty, will be facing off in the SEC, with Williams heading to the LSU Tigers and Beaty committing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Everyone is patiently awaiting to hear what star center Audi Crooks will do. She opted to pass on the 2026 WNBA Draft, focusing instead on finishing out her collegiate career.

Crooks is arguably the best player in the transfer portal currently. She and Addy Brown are both difference makers who can help elevate a program with their performance on the court.

With so many holes to fill on the roster, the Cyclones have received commitments from Mya Babbitt and Gift Ezekiel. Expect plenty more news in the coming weeks, with at least seven more roster spots to fill this offseason.