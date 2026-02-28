Iowa State Cyclones Star Rightfully Lands on Top 25 Breakout Performers List

The Iowa State Cyclones had some major question marks that had to be addressed coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

Who was going to step up to replace Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, their two leading scorers from last season, who were moving on in their basketball careers? Players would have to step up and replace the excellent production they provided offensively.

Joshua Jefferson has assumed the go-to role, taking his game to incredibly high heights as a National Player of the Year candidate. But he isn’t the only returnee who has elevated his performance.

Milan Momcilovic was challenged by the coaching staff coming into the campaign to increase his offensive volume. Someone needed to replace the shooting being lost in the offseason, and he was tabbed as the guy to do it.

Milan Momcilovic has taken game to another level

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has responded, which has in turn led to him being one of the breakout stars of the 2025-26 season. Over at ESPN, Myron Medcalf ranked the Top 25 men’s college basketball breakouts, featuring players who are returning from injury, players returning to expanded roles or unheralded first-year players in Division I.

Momcilovic falls into the player returning to an expanded role category, reaching historic levels with his 3-point shooting.

“Momcilovich was a contributor (11.5 PPG) on the 2024-25 Iowa State team that earned a 3-seed before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now he's averaging a career-high 17.4 points and is one of the greatest 3-point shooters (50.7%, No. 1 in the nation) in recent college basketball history. The 6-foot-8 forward is the catalyst for a top-20 offense,” Medcalf wrote.

This year was going to be different for Momcilovic. Previously, he wasn’t always someone that opponents would highlight on their defensive game plan. This year, he would be one of the players that opposing coaches would scheme to take out of games.

Many have tried to slow him down, and most have failed. It is not a stretch to say that the junior sharpshooter is having the greatest 3-point shooting season in college basketball history when taking into account his volume and efficiency.

The 50.7% is impressive enough before even taking into consideration that he is averaging 7.3 attempts per game. That is tied for 60th in the country, but no one else is making at least half of their attempts in the nation. Only 46 players are making at least even 40% of their 3-point attempts this season.

Momcilovic is in a league of his own when it comes to long-range shooting. It is the main reason that he is starting to pop up on the radar of NBA teams beginning the scouting process, but he is more than just a one-trick pony.

He is a legitimate three-level scorer, punishing smaller opponents with postups while shooting off the dribble with an array of fadeaways when matched up with bigger defenders.

Should he return for his senior season, he won’t be taking anyone by surprise as the best shooter in the country.