No. 20 Iowa State women roll in return to Hilton Coliseum
The Iowa State women embraced being back inside Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night, rolling past USC Upstate, 92-35.
Since a loss to fourth-ranked and defending national champion South Carolina, the 20th-ranked Cyclones (7-2) have reeled off back-to-back convincing wins over Middle Tennessee State and the Spartans.
Audi Crooks recorded another double-double, scoring a team-high 15 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The sophomore was 6-for-10 shooting from the floor and also dished out five assists.
Addy Brown added 14 points with six rebounds and three assists, knocking down two 3-pointers, while Aili Tanke hit four triples and finished with 12 points.
Emily Ryan had six points, five boards and four assists in just 20 minutes of work. No Iowa State starter played more than 20 minutes as all seven bench players got at least 11 minutes of work.
Kelsey Joens scored 11 with three 3-pointers and Reagan Wilson chipped in eight points off the bench. Alisa Williams contributed six points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block.
Jeni Levine led USC Upstate (2-8) with nine points while AC Markham had eight rebounds.
The Cyclones hoisted up 40 three-pointers, knocking down 15 of them. They shot 18-for-36 from inside the 3-point line and forced 30 turnovers, which resulted in 28 points.
Iowa State hosts Central Michigan on Sunday before heading to Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to face No. 17 Iowa.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Latest College Football Playoff rankings revealed
* Arizona State will be without top WR vs. Iowa State Saturday
* Arizona State with nothing but respect for Matt Campbell
* Keys to victory for Iowa State vs. Arizona State
* Iowa State climbs the latest Coaches Poll Top 25
* Rocco Becht credits 2023 loss with driving Iowa State
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State for Big 12 title