College Football Playoff rankings: Iowa State 16th in the penultimate release
The Iowa State football team is ranked 16th in the penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff rankings,
While the seed will determine who they go against, it will likely have no effect if the Cyclones (10-2) don’t take care of business Saturday. Iowa State plays Arizona State (102), who is 15th in the CFP, for the Big 12 Conference championship.
Oregon remained No. 1 in the rankings and the top-seed for the 12-team field, earning a bye. They are joined by No. 2 seed Texas, three-seed SMU and No. 4 seed Boise State.
Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama all complete the field.
The latest bracket projections have Arizona State playing at Penn State in the first round. The Nittany Lions take on Oregon for the Big Ten title this Saturday.
Here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings and projections:
College Football Playoff Rankings
(Dec. 3, 2024)
1. Oregon | projected No. 1 seed
2. Texas | projected No. 2 seed
3. Penn State | projected No. 5 seed
4. Notre Dame | projected No. 6 seed
5. Georgia | projected No. 7 seed
6. Ohio State | projected No. 8 seed
7. Tennessee | projected No. 9 seed
8. SMU | projected No. 3 seed
9. Indiana | projected No. 10 seed
10. Boise State | projected No. 4 seed
11. Alabama | projected No. 11 seed
12. Miami
13. Ole Miss
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State | projected No. 12 seed
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. Missouri
20. UNLV
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Colorado
24. Army
25. Memphis
