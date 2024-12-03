Arizona State loses leading WR ahead of Big 12 championship game to injury
The Arizona State passing attack will be without leading receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Tyson, a redshirt sophomore, has been ruled out indefinitely by head coach Kenny Dillingham. He was injured in last Saturday’s win over Arizona.
“Jordyn’s going to be out indefinitely,” Dillingham said during his recent press conference. “It’s time to move some people around, time to get more people on the field and create a little more balance.”
Tyson recorded 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was having a huge game vs. the Wildcats before being hurt, catching eight passes for 143 with a score.
During the game, the FOX broadcast crew reported the injury to be a broken collarbone. Most players need almost two months to recover from such an injury, meaning Tyson won’t be available for any postseason games moving forward.
With Tyson would, that puts more pressure on star running back Cam Skattebo, who is also the second-leading receiver for the Sun Devils. Skattebo, who has rushed for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns, also has 35 catches for 458 with two scores.
Xavier Guillory, Chamon Metayer and Melquan Stovall all have over 100 yards as receivers and will be counted on to help support quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Arizona State losing star WR hard to compare for Iowa State
In comparison to Iowa State, the Arizona State passing attack is pretty focused on one person. That was Tyson, who had 75 of the 196 receptions and 1,101 of the 2,698 yards on the year.
The Cyclones, meanwhile, feature a two-headed monster in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Higgins has 80 receptions for 1,068 yards and nine TDs while Noel has 67 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns.
Higgins and Noel became the first Iowa State duo to each go over 1,000 yards in a season. Three others, including two tight ends, have at least 129 yards on the year.
Iowa State and Arizona State square off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT live on ABC for the Big 12 championship. According to ESPN’s FPI, the Cyclones are favorites, getting 55 percent, while the Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites according to spreads.
