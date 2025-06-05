Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Sends Message to Haters

Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton has sent a message to his doubters ahead of the NBA Finals.

Ben Cooper

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has sent a message to the haters.

"I've never stopped [being fueled by doubters]... any doubt is always good for me," Haliburton said.

Haliburton is having an incredible playoff run, as he's led the Pacers to the NBA Finals. The Pacers eliminated the New York Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In that series, Haliburton averaged 21 points per game along with six rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep.

"Any doubt is always good for me. I love to hear that stuff. I'll continue to tell you guys in certain moments that it doesn't matter what people say, but it matters and I enjoy it," Haliburton said.

Haliburton, who was voted the most overrated player in the NBA in The Athletic's annual player poll, has proven his peers wrong during this playoff run.

The Iowa State alum is using the doubters as fuel, and he will now look to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the championship.

