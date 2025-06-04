Tyrese Haliburton Gave Candid Thoughts On Those Who Doubted Him Before Finals Run
Throughout the 21st century, athletes have loved claiming that nobody believes in them, irrespective of whether anyone actually does.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, however, may actually be able to back up such a statement
On April 22, The Athletic unveiled the results of its annual player poll. In that poll, Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA. Breaking sports-media containment, the poll has remained a storyline throughout this postseason, with opposing fans chanting "overrated" at Haliburton across the Eastern Conference.
Now a conference champion, Haliburton is basking in his triumphs, and told reporters Wednesday he'd continue to use his doubters as fuel.
"I've never stopped (being fueled by doubters). It'll never stop," Haliburton said. "I think that's part of my drive. I wanna be the best. I wanna be great."
Haliburton's route to stardom has been an unusual one. A pandemic-truncated 2020 season at Iowa State encouraged teams to overlook him in a topsy-turvy draft; the Sacramento Kings took him 12th. The Kings then surprised fans by trading him to the Pacers in the middle of his second NBA season.
In Indiana, he's found a home—and that's been bad news for the rest of the league.
"Any doubt is always good for me. I love to hear that stuff," Haliburton said. "I'll continue to tell you guys in certain moments that it doesn't matter what people say, but it matters and I enjoy it."