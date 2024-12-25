An updated look at what Iowa State football has done through transfer portal
While much of the focus for the Iowa State football team is centered on the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl, Matt Campbell and staff are working towards the future at the same time.
Like everyone else around the college football landscape, the transfer portal has become key to finding newcomers, while also working to keep your own players from entering.
The Cyclones, who play Miami on Saturday, heard that quarterback Rocco Becht was among those being sought out by other programs. While Becht has made it known he plans to remain at ISU, others have moved on.
At the same time, Iowa State has brought in some key pieces, including wide receivers Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend to help replace seniors Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Sowell comes from East Carolina and Townsend from UCF.
According to 247sports, the Cyclones are ranked 46th with five commits through the transfer portal. That is one spot ahead of Arizona State, who topped Iowa State in the Big 12 title game and plays in the College Football Playoff.
Ten players have entered the portal including quarterback JJ Kohl.
