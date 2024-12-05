College bowl projections for Iowa State, rest of Big 12 Conference
With just a handful of games left before bowl season kicks off, the postseason projections are becoming more and more clear.
For Iowa State, a win in the Big 12 title game on Saturday makes that crystal clear, as they will be in the College Football Playoff. ESPN currently has Arizona State locked in for the CFP as the No. 11 seed playing Texas and the No. 12 seed playing Notre Dame.
That leaves the Cyclones (10-2) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, with one projecting then vs. Clemson and the other vs. Miami. The Tigers have the chance to earn a spot in the CFP like Iowa State when they play SMU Saturday night while the Hurricanes can only sit and wait for a spot in the 12-team field if chaos ensues.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl is played on Saturday, Dec. 28 as one of eight bowl games going down that day. It is held from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and airs on ABC.
ESPN Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff first round: Arizona State vs. Notre Dame; vs. Texas
Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska; vs. Rutgers
Armed Forces Bowl: Kansas State vs. Army
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State vs. Clemson; vs. Miami
Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado
Independence Bowl: West Virginia vs. Louisiana
Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Texas A&M; vs. LSU
First Responder Bowl: Kansas State vs. Marshall
