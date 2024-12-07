How to watch Iowa State football vs. Arizona State; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
Following 12 games and nine weeks of Big 12 play, two teams remain standing with the conference championship on the line.
No. 16 Iowa State (10-2, 7-2) and 15th-ranked Arizona State (10-2, 7-2) square off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT for the league title. The game takes place from Dallas and AT&T Stadium, airing live on ABC.
It was an up-and-down season for the Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell, as they started the year off 7-0 before a pair of tough losses left them reeling. Instead of sulking, though, Iowa State rebounded, finishing off the year strong to earn a share of the regular season title.
Led by redshirt sophomore Rocco Becht, the Cyclones feature a balanced offense with receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel along with running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III.
Arizona State features Cam Skattebo, who has rushed for over 1,200 yards and is one of the top running backs in not only the conference but college football. The Sun Devils will be without leading receiver Jordyn Tyson, who suffered a season-ending injury in the regular season finale vs. Arizona.
Arizona State won just three games last year and was predicted by some to finish last in the Big 12 this year. Head coach Kenny Dillingham has led the resurgence of the program along with quarterback Sam Leavitt.
The Cyclones and Sun Devils have never played. According to the ESPN FPI, ISU has a 55 percent chance to win the game, while ASU is a 1.5-point favorite.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Arizona State on Saturday, Dec. 7:
Iowa State vs. Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Conference championship game
When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, December 7
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 1.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Arizona State 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
