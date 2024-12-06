Latest betting odds, trends for Iowa State-Arizona State in Big 12 title game
The Iowa State football team remains an underdog heading into Saturday’s showdown with Arizona State for the Big 12 championship.
According to Fanduel, the Sun Devils (10-2) are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 49.5 points. That number on that betting site has remained pretty solid while some others have it down to 1.5 in favor of Arizona State, such as DraftKings.
The Cyclones (10-2) have failed to cover the spread in each of their last nine games against AP Top 15 teams while each of the last seven Iowa State games played in December as an underdog have gone under the total points line.
Arizona State has won each of its last nine games as a favorite going into this week.
The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) continues to view Iowa State as the favorite, giving them almost a 55 percent chance to win.
One issue for the Sun Devils in this contest will be overcoming the loss of star receiver Jordyn Tyson after he suffered a season-ending injury last week vs. Arizona. That will put even more on the shoulders of running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Sam Leavitt against a Cyclone defense viewed as one of the toughest in the Big 12.
Iowa State vs. Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Conference championship game
When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, December 7
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Arizona State 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
