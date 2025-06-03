Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Land Favorable Outlook In 2025 Cy-Hawk Series

The Iowa State Cyclones will look to win back-to-back games against the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2025.

Dylan Feltovich

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson celebrates a first down against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Houston Texans made Hutchinson a sixth-round pick in 2023.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson celebrates a first down against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Houston Texans made Hutchinson a sixth-round pick in 2023. / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones' football program has been completely revamped under head coach Matt Campbell, which bodes well for the team's future against longtime foe, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cyclones are 1.5-point favorites ahead of the team's 'Cy-Hawk' series against the in-state rival Hawkeyes.

The annual showdown between the two programs has been a one-sided affair for the majority of the series, as the Hawkeyes hold an all-time record of 47-24 over Iowa State. However, Campbell and his squad may be rewriting history.

Iowa State's recent surge in success has led to the program winning two of the last three matchups against Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, with the last victory coming in 2024. In that contest, the Cyclones were able to overcome a 13-point deficit to win 20-19, thanks to an incredible second-half performance from quarterback Rocco Becht. The veteran gunslinger finished with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaylin Noel late in the third quarter.

Now, Iowa State will try to win back-to-back games against the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2001-02. With Iowa's new addition in former FCS standout quarterback Mark Gronowski, Ferentz and his team will look to come away with a huge victory on the road.

Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage

MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Fires Shot at Ben Stiller

MORE: Myles Turner Defends Former Iowa State Star Tyrese Haliburton After Leading Pacers to NBA Finals

MORE: Iowa State Transfer Guard Shows She's Locked In for Breakout Season

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Star Could be the Next Christian McCaffrey

MORE: New York Jets Predicted to Trade Former Iowa State Cyclones Star

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Football