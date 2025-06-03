Iowa State Cyclones Land Favorable Outlook In 2025 Cy-Hawk Series
The Iowa State Cyclones' football program has been completely revamped under head coach Matt Campbell, which bodes well for the team's future against longtime foe, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cyclones are 1.5-point favorites ahead of the team's 'Cy-Hawk' series against the in-state rival Hawkeyes.
The annual showdown between the two programs has been a one-sided affair for the majority of the series, as the Hawkeyes hold an all-time record of 47-24 over Iowa State. However, Campbell and his squad may be rewriting history.
Iowa State's recent surge in success has led to the program winning two of the last three matchups against Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, with the last victory coming in 2024. In that contest, the Cyclones were able to overcome a 13-point deficit to win 20-19, thanks to an incredible second-half performance from quarterback Rocco Becht. The veteran gunslinger finished with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaylin Noel late in the third quarter.
Now, Iowa State will try to win back-to-back games against the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2001-02. With Iowa's new addition in former FCS standout quarterback Mark Gronowski, Ferentz and his team will look to come away with a huge victory on the road.
