Iowa State Cyclones Unveil New Helmet for Senior Day Against Kansas Jayhawks
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to snap their four-game losing streak their last time out, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 20-17 in Week 11. It was great to build some positive momentum heading into a Week 12 bye, winning for the first time since Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cyclones will be looking to keep the positive momentum rolling when they host the Kansas Jayhawks at Jack Trice Stadium in Week 13.
This will be the last game of the season for Iowa State on its home field. Which means it will be the final time several players suit up for the Cyclones before moving on in their football careers, with it being Senior Day.
Iowa State reveals incredible new helmets for senior day
Looking to send this special group of players out in style, Iowa State has revealed new helmets that the players will be donning on Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones have one of the best logos in college sports, which is featured prominently on the side of the helmet. The red and yellow pop off the white helmet, as the players are going to be looking sleek in their final game at Jack Trice Stadium.
Hopefully, Iowa State will be able to play as well as their uniforms and helmets look. They are going to be facing off against a very motivated Jayhawks team, which enters the contest at 5-5.
Kansas needs one more win to become bowl eligible, something the Cyclones achieved with their victory over the Horned Frogs two weeks ago.
For Iowa State to come away victorious in the home finale, they will need to figure out a way to corral Jayhawks' dynamic quarterback, Jalon Daniels. He has been excellent this season with 21 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
Head coach Matt Campbell had immense praise for the opponent's roster despite their .500 record.
Iowa State has to get offense on track against Kansas
Opposing quarterbacks have had some monster games against an undermanned and injury-depleted Cyclones defense. But the unit did look good against TCU and will be looking to continue building off that momentum.
Iowa State’s offense has been stuck in the mud at times, with its star quarterback, Rocco Becht, dealing with injuries. He hasn’t been the same the last few weeks and is far from 100 percent healthy, but is gutting it out for the team.
With him hampered, Iowa State needs to continue relying on its running game. Carson Hansen has been excellent in recent games, and Abu Sama III is an explosive change-of-pace back, capable of creating a big play at a moment’s notice.