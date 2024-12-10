Iowa State loses key in-state quarterback to transfer portal
With his window for playing time quickly closing, JJ Kohl has decided to take his talents elsewhere and leave the Iowa State football program.
Kohl announced that he is entering the transfer portal on Monday, just two days after not seeing the field in the Big 12 Conference title game despite starting quarterback Rocco Becht going out with an injury.
Instead of Kohl, a redshirt freshman entering in place of Becht, true freshman Connor Moberly came on for a handful of snaps. Becht would return, and is just a redshirt sophomore himself, leaving Kohl likely without much of a chance to play.
“Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Cyclone Nation for all your support,” he posted on X. “I have entered the portal with 3 years left of eligibility. God bless you all.”
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Kohl saw action in three games last year, completing 9 of 11 passes for 23 yards. He also showed his athleticism, running six times for 32 yards.
A four-star recruit by all four major services coming out of high school, Kohl was expected to challenge for playing time immediately. Instead, Becht took the offense over and never looked back.
His father, Jamie Kohl, was a kicker for Iowa State from 1995-98. Kohl held offers from Iowa, Auburn and Penn State among others.
Kohl’s depature leaves the Cyclones with Becht, Moberly, redshirt junior Tanner Hughes, freshman Major Cantrell and redshirt freshman Wyatt Bohm at the quarterback position ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Miami later this month.
