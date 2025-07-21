Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State, Matt Campbell Remain in Heated Battle For Top JUCO Recruit

The Iowa State Cyclones are still in the running for this highly-touted JUCO prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

Dylan Feltovich

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Despite all the obstacles the Iowa State Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell have faced throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, the program is still looking to make big moves ahead of the 2025 college football season. One player fans should continue to watch for is Dodge City C.C. defensive tackle Jowhar Franklin after his impressive stint in 2024.

Franklin is currently the No. 3 JUCO player in the transfer portal, as well as the No. 2 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-4, 300 lbs., he possesses elite size and strength that makes him a difference-maker against the run. In 2024, the rising defensive tackle finished the season with 19 tackles, 2 pass breakups and one tackle for loss with the Conquistadors.

If Campbell and the Cyclones were able to land the New Orleans, LA product, he would become an instant-impact player heading into the 2026 season. Iowa State's 2026 recruiting class features one defensive tackle commit in three-star Daniel Howard. With senior Domonique Orange being a player to watch for in the 2026 draft cycle, the Cyclones will need an experienced tackle in the mix to strengthen the room after this year.

