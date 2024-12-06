Matt Campbell: Arizona State has ‘dynamic’ offense, impressed with overall play
When Matt Campbell breaks down the film of the Arizona State offense, he sees exceptional play.
That is why Campbell knows his Iowa State football team will be challenged come Saturday when they line up opposite the Sun Devils in the Big 12 Conference championship game.
“They’re dynamic,” Campbell said earlier this week during his weekly press conference with members of the media. “I think they have such a unique ability to put the pressure on the defense in every way, shape and form.”
Some of that pressure Campbell speaks of will be unavailable, though, as Jordyn Tyson suffered a season-ending injury vs. Arizona last week. Tyson is the top target for Sam Leavitt and Arizona State, meaning more plays are likely to go to Cam Skattebo, the talented running back for the Sun Devils.
“You never want to lose a good football player this time of year,” Campbell said. “But I think good football teams have great players and they certainly got a collection oft those guys. You got great pass catchers at tight end, a lead playmaker and really talented guys on the outside and the tailback’s ability not only as a runner but as a ball catcher in space, is just so impressive.”
Arizona State could also look to use quarterback Sam Leavitt more in the offense without Tyson.
“You got a championship level quarterback and I think they’ve got that,” Campbell said. “I’ve just been so impressed with their ability to control the offense, to really put the offense in really advantageous situations to be successful.”
Leavitt has thrown for 2,444 yards with 21 touchdowns against just five interceptions while Skattebo has 1,398 yards rushing and 17 TDs. Leavitt is second on the team in rushing with 350 yards, scoring four times.
Skattebo is now the leading receiver, having caught 35 passes for 468 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Tyson had 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs before going down with the injury.
Iowa State vs. Arizona State takes place Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game airs live on ABC beginning at 11 a.m. CT.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Latest betting odds, trends for Big 12 title game between Iowa State, Arizona State
* Arizona State with nothing but respect for Matt Campbell
* Keys to victory for Iowa State vs. Arizona State
* Bowl projections for the Big 12 Conference
* Iowa State climbs the latest Coaches Poll Top 25
* Rocco Becht credits 2023 loss with driving Iowa State
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State for Big 12 title