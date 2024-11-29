Matt Campbell with a simple one-word answer when asked about Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell doesn’t look at anything outside of the inner workings of his program.
That includes the tiebreaker scenarios surrounding his Cyclones and many of the other Big 12 teams as the final week of the regular season approaches.
Campbell addressed the many tiebreaker scenarios along with overcoming adversity and preparing for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson in his weekly press conference.
Matt Campbell on responding to losses to Texas Tech and Kansas
“I think a fire, I think it’s adversity,” Campbell said. “Anytime you go through adversity, and we say this all the time in our program, it’s either adversity, it’s coming, you’re in it or you’re just getting out of it. It’s one of those three things. That’s life in general.
“The only way to get through adversity is you’ve got to withstand it, you’ve got to sprint through it. One of the things that has been so remarkable about our leadership is nobody likes losing when you work as hard we you do. Nobody has pointed fingers. Nobody has complained. We just went back to work.
“Our seniors have led the way. They’ve given this group a chance to rebound and start to play its best football again in November. It’s been really rewarding to watch their leadership.”
Matt Campbell on the seniors, who will be honored Saturday night
“When you look at all those guys, there are some really good players in that group,” Campbell said. “To be a leader, I still believe in college football, you have to be a pretty good player. That group has some good football players.
“It goes down to what makes those football players up? To me, if you’re going to have a great team, you almost have to have leadership for the ages. You have to have characteristics to be bold in the moment, bold on the standards. We’re really blessed that we have great senior leadership because they’ve led with those values every step of the way since January.”
Matt Campbell on Kansas State QB Avery Johnson
“He’s such a talented runner and a really talented football player in general,” Campbell said. “I think a little bit is you have to use your wisdom (stop him). We’ve played some really talented quarterbacks that can run.
“His speed, his athleticism, his talent; those are hard. We’re going to have to use our 12 and 13 opportunities that we’ve had so far to kind of navigate ourselves through the early part of the game.”
Matt Campbell on if he has looked at all the Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios
“No,” Campbell said.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Latest college football playoff rankings and where Iowa State stands
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State
* What Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's win over Utah
* Three stars from Iowa State's win over Utah
* Game recap, analysis, big plays from Iowa State at Utah